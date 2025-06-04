All Hurricanes

Miami Commit Jackson Cantwell Named 2024-25 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year

The Miami Hurricane commit, Jackson Cantwell, has been named as the nation's top male athlete by MaxPreps.

Justice Sandle

Nixa High School offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 ranked high school football recruit for the class of 2026, announced he will play football at Miami during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Nixa High School offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 ranked high school football recruit for the class of 2026, announced he will play football at Miami during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
The Miami Hurricanes have a monster on hand in the 2026 class. The No. 1 recruit in the class, Jackson Cantwell, has been named the 2024-25 MaxPreps Make National Athlete of the Year.

The duel sport athlete has been nothing but impressive since he started his athletic career. The nationally ranked shot put thrower nearly broke the all-time high school record in his Olympic silver medalist father's event and has won back-to-back championships in that event.

He is also a monster offensive lineman who has captured the hearts of Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff. He will also make a return to Coral Gables this weekend with a massive number of recruits heading down in the second weekend of official visits for the Miami Hurricanes.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

