Michigan Football Daily Roundup: Top stories from today's news cycle
As usual, it was a busy news day for the Michigan Wolverines. From recruiting news, to news of a key defender returning, there was plenty throughout the day for Michigan fans to keep up with. For our Daily Roundup piece, we'll compile all of our top news stories from the day so that you don't miss anything!
Top stories from today's news cycle (Jan. 17, 2024):
Michigan Football: Elite five-star prospect currently in Ann Arbor, Wolverines looking to close deal
The Michigan Wolverines are hosting five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood this weekend. Haywood, who decommitted from Alabama in recent days, is viewed by many as a Michigan lean at this point in his recruitment. Can the Wolverines close the deal this weekend?
JUST IN: Michigan Football veteran defender to return in 2025
He's BACK. One of Michigan's key defenders announced he was returning for the 2025 season. With Rayshaun Benny back in the mix, Michigan's defensive line is still expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten conference.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff picks against Ohio State, shows support for Michigan
There's no question that plenty of Michigan fans are also Detroit Lions fans, and there's a huge matchup in the Motor City this weekend with the Commanders in town. On Friday, several Lions were asked to turn their focus toward the CFP National Championship game on Monday and select a winner. Detroit starting QB Jared Goff picked a winner, and also showed some love to the Michigan Wolverines.
Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
It sure sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore is confident that his team captain will return for the 2025 season. But he stopped short of making anything official, saying he'll wait for Rod Moore to announce his decision when he's ready.
Sherrone Moore speaks on Wink Martindale taking NFL interviews
Is Michigan going to have to replace another defensive coordinator? Only time will tell, but current DC Wink Martindale is garnering interest from several NFL teams, and he's taking part in some interviews. Moore spoke about the potential of losing Martindale on Friday. Although he prefers him to stay, he knows that the NFL veteran DC is also going to look at all options. Either way, Michigan is prepared.
Former Michigan QB hopes to join Sherrone Moore's staff in Ann Arbor
Speaking of Sherrone Moore's staff, it sounds like former Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle is looking to remain with the program. Although the seventh year veteran announced his playing days were over back in October, it sounds like he's still very much interested in being a part of the program in Ann Arbor.
Mason Graham's younger brother is shaping up to be an elite prospect
Could Mason Graham's younger brother end up wearing the winged helmet in Ann Arbor? Based on his physical build, it certainly looks like another Graham could fit in nicely at the University of Michigan in the near future.
