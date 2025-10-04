Gameday Preview: Michigan State at Nebraska
It's officially gameday for the Michigan State Spartans, as they are ready to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers for their fifth game of the season and the second in their Big Ten slate. Both MSU and Nebraska stand at 3-1 overall and 0-1 during conference play, so this will be a big game for both teams' goals and ambitions this year.
The Spartans are just 1-6 all-time when they travel to Lincoln, and this is their first trip since 2018. Nebraska leads the all-time series, 9-4, but MSU has won the last two meetings, both of which were in East Lansing.
These teams have both had two weeks to prepare for one another, as both were off last Saturday. Here is everything there is to know about Saturday's matchup (4 p.m. ET, FS1).
When MSU has the ball
Michigan State's offense has a tough challenge ahead of itself against Nebraska's defense. The Cornhuskers have only allowed 13.5 points per game so far and are the very best in the nation at defending the pass to this point (75.8 yards per game).
What Nebraska isn't so good at is defending the run. It ranks 109th in the FBS, allowing 173.5 yards per game on the ground. Add in some 20 m.p.h. winds in the forecast, and that means that MSU might be turning to running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis to pick up some yardage.
If and when the Spartans have to pass, it doesn't mean nothing can happen, even with Nebraska's stellar numbers. Aidan Chiles is having a breakout year so far, completing about 69% of his passes for 868 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. If top receivers Omari Kelly (317 yards) and Nick Marsh (222 yards) are covered up, Chiles can also take off. His 154 rushing yards are second on the team, only behind Frazier, and he's run in two scores as well.
There is one big loss in the injury department for MSU. Starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is set to miss approximately a month, head coach Jonathan Smith announced earlier this week. Michigan State has two options there: put in Rustin Young at LT, or move Conner Moore from the right to the left side and put in Ashton Lepo at right tackle, where he started for the Spartans last season.
When Nebraska has the ball
Even with the wind, there's a good chance that Nebraska will be testing Michigan State's struggling secondary a lot. Like MSU, the Cornhuskers have a second-year starting quarterback who is emerging as a star in Dylan Raiola. Through four games, Raiola is completing 76% of his pass attempts and has racked up 1,137 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and has only thrown one pick.
He has two great receivers to throw it to. So far, his favorite target is Jacory Barney Jr., who has 301 yards and three touchdown grabs. There's also Kentucky transfer Dane Key, also has three scores and 226 yards.
As far as running the ball goes, the Cornhuskers usually go to Emmett Johnson once, and then Emmett Johnson again. He has 71 rushing attempts this year --- second place has 16. Across those carries, Johnson is averaging 5.5 per pop and has totaled 391 yards and four touchdowns.
To this point, the three biggest things MSU's defense has failed to do are: stopping the pass, sacking the quarterback, and getting off the field on third downs. Michigan State ranks 115th in the FBS in passing yards allowed (263.5 per game), hasn't sacked a QB on a power conference team, and is 118th in stopping opponents on third down (45.1% conversion rate).
Special Teams
Kickers
Michigan State: Martin Connington (5-for-6 FG attempts, long 50)
Nebraska: Kyle Cunanan (6-for-7 FG attempts, long 52)
Punters
Michigan State: Ryan Eckley (53.0 average, long 60, 9 inside 20-yard line)
Nebraska: Archie Wilson (43.0 average, long 56, 3 inside 20-yard line)
