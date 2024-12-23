Transfer portal: Gophers sit near the top of the Big Ten through two weeks
The Gophers' transfer portal tracker is now up to 14 incoming players and 12 outgoing. After adding a multitude of skill position talent in the first week, Minnesota added three offensive linemen and a wide receiver over the last few days. The transfer portal will officially close on Dec. 28, so where do the Gophers go from here?
Overall transfer portal class ranking
Minnesota's class now ranks 11th-best in the country according to 247Sports, and it's ranked 15th by On3. After a relatively down high school recruiting cycle, the Gophers needed to make some noise in the portal and they've done just that. They trail only Wisconsin and Oregon in terms of the best class in the Big Ten on 247Sports' list.
The Gophers might not have the same high-end talent in their class as Oregon, Ole Miss or LSU, but they've added at least 8-9 starting-caliber players which is a huge statement, no matter what their recruiting rating is. They have dramatically improved their roster in the span of two weeks.
Remaining needs
The transfer portal remaining open until Dec. 28 is just the deadline for undergraduate students to enter their names. There will still be plenty of players who've already entered and will be looking for homes well into January. The University of Minnesota's spring semester begins on Jan. 21, so I expect most of the Gophers' work to be done by then.
After beefing up the offensive line, Minnesota's clearest needs are likely on defense. After Cody Lindenberg officially entered the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Gophers could use a linebacker and maybe one more cornerback alongside NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden.
It's also worth noting that there will still be a spring transfer portal window from April 16-25, so they could wait and see what their young players look like at those positions before adding a veteran in the spring.
P.J. Fleck and his staff have had back-to-back impressive offseasons when it comes to roster construction. The transfer portal was a cataclysmic change in roster-building strategy, but the Gophers' staff has done an effective job adopting it in their favor.
Full list of transfer portal commitments:
- Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
- Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
- Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
- Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
- A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
- Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
- Brady Denburg, K, Syracuse
- Kavon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
- Cole Cabana, RB, Michigan
- Rushawn Lawrence, DT, Stony Brook
- Marcellus Marshall, OL, Central Florida
- Kahlee Tafai, OL, Washington
- Dylan Ray, OL, Kentucky
- Logan Loya, WR, UCLA
