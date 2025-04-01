Gophers recruiting buzz: Top DB targets hint at teaming up, others look elsewhere
The 2026 high school recruiting cycle continues to heat up. The Gophers are on the outside looking in with two targets, but four more hinted at potentially teaming up on Monday night.
Kamron Wilson verbally commits to Syracuse
Wilson was recruited hard by former Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III and in February he even locked in an official visit for later this spring. He verbally committed to Syracuse on Sunday after a visit, but we've seen plenty of recruits to continue to visit other schools after pledging to a school. There has been no indication of him canceling his Gophers visit, but Minnesota is now on the outside looking in.
Gophers omitted from Gavin Day's Top Six
Day is another 2026 recruit who scheduled an official visit with the Gophers back in February. On Sunday, he released his top six schools, which did not include the maroon and gold. This is another situation where it's not impossible he reconsiders Minnesota, but P.J. Fleck and his staff are now on the outside looking in.
Top DB targets hint at teaming up: 'What you tryna do'
Minnesota already has four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins verbally committed to its 2026 class, but there could be some more elite defensive back talent joining him. Top targets Jayden McGregory, Almirian Thomas, Messiah Tilson and Darion Jones all responded to a comment from @KoiGophersRTB on X under one of Hopkins' posts.
It could just be some typical Gen Z social media use, but all four players are scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota during their annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event later this year. The Gophers seem to be in a good spot with all four players.
Summer Splash official visit outlook
With Day and Wilson's scheduled official visits up in the air, the Gophers currently have official visit scheduled with 24 other 2026 recruits for their annual Summer Splash event. It has historically been the two biggest high school recruiting weekends of the cycle for Minnesota and it's shaping up to have a similar outlook at the end of May and beginning of June.
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)