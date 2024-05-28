Mississippi State Football Recruiting Tracker
Mississippi State is entering a new era under new head coach Jeff Lebby. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has been adamant about recruiting partially in the Magnolia State.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and Lebby understands the importance and already has a nice collection of talent in the class.
This story will be updated regularly.
KaMario Taylor
Commitment Date: October 13th, 2023
Position: Quarterback
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 205 pounds
Hometown: Macon, MS. (Noxubee County
High School)
Consensus: 4-star prospect
ON3: 4-star prospect, No. 94 nationally, No. 10 quarterback, No. 5 player in Mississippi
247Sports: 4-star prospect, No. 221 nationally, No. 16 quarterback, No. 5 player in Mississippi
Rivals: 4-star prospect, No. 6 quarterback, No. 12 player in Mississippi
ESPN: 3-star prospect, No. 7 quarterback, No.14 player in Mississippi
Taylor is among the best pure athletes to play quarterback in Mississippi in quite a while. He has the frame of a quarterback at 6-4 205 and has the speed to be a dual-threat quarterback.
He comes from a high school power in the Magnolia State, Noxubee County, which is also the home of MSU's great Jeffrey Simmons. It is always important to get a quarterback in the class quickly, and Lebby got a steal in his own backyard.
Taylor could be a five-star prospect when it is all said and done.
Tyshun Willis
Commitment Date: April 22nd, 2024
Position: Edge/Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-1, 230 pounds
Hometown: Camden, MS. (Velma Jackson High School)
Consensus: 4-star prospect
ON3: 4-star prospect, No. 36 EDGE, No. 9 player in Mississippi
247Sports: 4-star prospect, No. 234 nationally, No. 20 EDGE, No. 7 player in Mississippi
ESPN: 4-star prospect, No. 265 nationally, No. 27 EDGE, No. 11 player in Mississippi
The Bulldogs have feasted on in-state talent on the defensive side of the ball with names like Emmanuel Forbes, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones. Willis could be the next in line for small-town Mississippi kids.
He helped lead Velma Jackson to a state title appearance in Oxford, and he finished the season with 113 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks.
Aj Rice
Commitment Date: September 4th, 2023
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 240
Hometown: Madison, AL (Madison Academy)
Consensus: 3-star prospect
ON3: 3-star prospect, No. 100 linebacker, No. 36 player in Alabama
247Sports: 3-star prospect, No. 49 linebacker, No. 25 player in Alabama
Rivals: 3-star prospect, No. 25 linebacker, No. 31 player in Alabama
ESPN: 3-star prospect, No. 25 linebacker, No. 26 player in Alabama
The Bulldogs have had success with linebackers from Alabama. Nathaniel "Bookie Watson is the latest example, and Rice could be the next.
He was the first commit of the class and continues to add offers, now holding offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, and Arkansas.
Jack Richardson
Commitment Date: March 24th, 2024
Position: Punter
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 213
Hometown: Madison, MS. (Madison Central)
Consensus: 3- star prospect
ON3: 3-star prospect, No. 1 punter, No. 25 player in Mississippi
247Sports: 3-star prospect, No. 1 punter, No. 44 player in Mississippi
Getting a punter from the high school ranks now seems like a dead art due to the transfer portal. However, the Bulldogs liked what they saw from the Madison, MS. native.
Richardson averaged 46.3 yards per punt in his junior season.