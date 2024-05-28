Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Football Recruiting Tracker

A look at which players have committed to Mississippi State for the 2025 class. 

Jacob Bain

Jeff Lebby
Jeff Lebby / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State is entering a new era under new head coach Jeff Lebby. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has been adamant about recruiting partially in the Magnolia State. 

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and Lebby understands the importance and already has a nice collection of talent in the class. 

This story will be updated regularly

KaMario Taylor

Commitment Date: October 13th, 2023

Position: Quarterback 

 Ht/Wt: 6-4, 205 pounds 

Hometown: Macon, MS. (Noxubee County

High School)

Consensus: 4-star prospect

ON3: 4-star prospect, No. 94 nationally, No. 10 quarterback, No. 5 player in Mississippi 

247Sports: 4-star prospect, No. 221 nationally, No. 16 quarterback, No. 5 player in Mississippi 

Rivals: 4-star prospect, No. 6 quarterback, No. 12 player in Mississippi

 

ESPN: 3-star prospect, No. 7 quarterback, No.14 player in Mississippi 

Taylor is among the best pure athletes to play quarterback in Mississippi in quite a while. He has the frame of a quarterback at 6-4 205 and has the speed to be a dual-threat quarterback. 

He comes from a high school power in the Magnolia State, Noxubee County, which is also the home of MSU's great Jeffrey Simmons. It is always important to get a quarterback in the class quickly, and Lebby got a steal in his own backyard. 

Taylor could be a five-star prospect when it is all said and done. 

Tyshun Willis 

Commitment Date: April 22nd, 2024

Position: Edge/Linebacker 

 Ht/Wt: 6-1, 230 pounds  

Hometown: Camden, MS. (Velma Jackson High School)

Consensus: 4-star prospect

ON3: 4-star prospect, No. 36 EDGE, No. 9 player in Mississippi 

247Sports: 4-star prospect, No. 234 nationally, No. 20 EDGE, No. 7 player in Mississippi 

 

ESPN: 4-star prospect, No. 265 nationally, No. 27 EDGE, No. 11 player in Mississippi 

The Bulldogs have feasted on in-state talent on the defensive side of the ball with names like Emmanuel Forbes, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones. Willis could be the next in line for small-town Mississippi kids. 

He helped lead Velma Jackson to a state title appearance in Oxford, and he finished the season with 113 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks. 

Aj Rice 

Commitment Date: September 4th, 2023

Position: Linebacker

 Ht/Wt: 6-2, 240

Hometown: Madison, AL (Madison Academy)

Consensus: 3-star prospect

ON3: 3-star prospect, No. 100 linebacker, No. 36 player in Alabama

247Sports: 3-star prospect, No. 49 linebacker, No. 25 player in Alabama 

Rivals: 3-star prospect, No. 25 linebacker, No. 31 player in Alabama

 

ESPN: 3-star prospect, No. 25 linebacker, No. 26 player in Alabama

The Bulldogs have had success with linebackers from Alabama. Nathaniel "Bookie Watson is the latest example, and Rice could be the next. 

He was the first commit of the class and continues to add offers, now holding offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, and Arkansas. 

Jack Richardson 

Commitment Date: March 24th, 2024

Position: Punter 

 Ht/Wt: 6-2, 213  

Hometown: Madison, MS. (Madison Central) 

Consensus: 3- star prospect

ON3: 3-star prospect, No. 1 punter, No. 25 player in Mississippi 

247Sports: 3-star prospect, No. 1 punter, No. 44 player in Mississippi 

Getting a punter from the high school ranks now seems like a dead art due to the transfer portal. However, the Bulldogs liked what they saw from the Madison, MS. native. 

Richardson averaged 46.3 yards per punt in his junior season. 

