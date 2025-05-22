2026 3-Star S Bradley Brown Names Missouri as Finalist
Good news continues to roll in for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff as once again the Tigers were named a finalist for a talented 2026 prospect.
Bradley Brown of Plano, Texas became the third player to name Missouri in their final schools in the last week, joining Jacob Eberhart, Mason James and Justin Williams. The 6-foot-1, 180 lb. safety is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 64 safety in the nation.
In his social media post, Brown wrote, "Thank you to all the coaches who took time to build a relationship with me and also gave a me an opportunity to get one step closer to my goal."
Brown's other finalists are Vanderbilt, Michigan State, TCU and Kansas State. He is set to make a visit to Missouri from June 6-8, and will also make stops at some of his other top schools: TCU (May 30), Vanderbilt (June 13) and Michigan State (June 20).
In 2024, as a junior for Plano High School, Brown finished with 69 total tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and three pass deflections.
A multi-sport athlete, Brown also competes for Plano High School's track and field team. According to 247Sports, he logged an impressive 11.62 second 100 meter dash, 23.46 second 200 meter dash and a 54.88 second 400 meter dash as a junior.
As of now, Missouri holds just one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, so if Drinkwitz and the staff were able to add Brown, it would be a massive boost. After a string of decommitments, the Tigers have fallen a bit behind on the recruiting trail, but with a massive crop of visitors coming to Columbia this summer, things could quickly change.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6-8
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/11/2025
- 3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 3-Star TE Camden Jensen - Committed to UCLA on 05/18/2025
- 3-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
Check out the Missouri football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)