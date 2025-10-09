Missouri to Host 4-Star Colorado Commit for Official Visit
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff, despite a slower start than some may have liked, have begun to find their footing on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Since the start of September, the Tigers have added four commitments to the 2026 class, and now look to possibly be closing in on another.
4-Star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, who has been committed to Colorado September 23, is expected to take an official visit to Missouri for the Tigers' showdown with Alabama. He took to social media to share the news.
The 6-foot-4, 290 lb. prospect from Bessemer City High School in Bessemer, Alabama is ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 12 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Through just six games this season, the 4-Star prospect has 34 total tackles, two TFL's and a sack, and has helped his team to a 5-1 overall record.
Over this past summer, Ruffin made two visits to the SEC, Alabama and LSU, and was also at Ohio State in June as well. He took his fourth visit in September to Colorado, and was committed to the Buffaloes just days later.
Now, his final visit is set for Columbia, Missouri on October 10 as the TIgers' host possibly their most daunting opponent of the season in the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Drinkwitz' team has certainly looked strong so far this fall, the Tide will be its toughest test by a significant margin.
As of now, Missouri is up to 14 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and has jumped up the rankings to No. 56 in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. With just over six weeks remaining until the early signing period kicks off, the Tigers' are looking to make some late additions to the class.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)