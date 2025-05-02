What Transfers will be Day 1 Starters for Mizzou Football? - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers have 11 total starters to replace due to players either transferring or graduating. More than half of those will likely be filled by transfer portal additions.
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down which transfers he believes will be Day 1 starters for the Tigers in 2025.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The 11 positions Missouri will have to find new starters at are quarterback, running back, wide receiver, left tackle, right guard, right tackle, edge rusher, defensive tackle, inside linebacker, safety and punter.
At left tackle and defensive tackle, Missouri does have returning depth pieces who are top names to watch in starting competitions. At every other position with turnover, Missouri added atleast one transfer capable of winninng the starting job.
Mizzou 2025 Transfer Portal Additions
4/22 - Jaylen Early, OT, from Florida State - READ
4/19 - Xavier Loyd, WR from Northern Illinois - READ
4/18 - Gavin Hoffman, TE from Iowa - READ
1/15 - Damon Wilson, EDGE from Georgia - READ
1/11 - Vince Brown, TE from Colorado State - READ
1/4 - Stephen Hall, DB from Washington State - READ
12/28 - Johnny Williams IV, OT from West Virginia - READ
12/22 - Beau Pribula, QB from Penn State - READ
12/22 - Connor Weselman, P from Stanford - READ
12/21 - Nate Johnson, EDGE from Appalachian State - READ
12/20 - Keagan Trost, OL from Wake Forest - READ
12/20 - Dominick Giudice, OL from Michigan - READ
12/19 - Mose Phillips III, S from Virginia Tech - READ
12/18 - Ahmad Hardy, RB from Louisana-Monrore - READ
12/17 - Langden Kitchen, DE from Northwest Missouri State - READ
12/16 - Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia - READ
12/16 - Mikayi Gbayor, LB from Nebraska - READ
12/16 - Santana Banner, S from Northern Illinois - READ
12/14 - Kevin Coleman, WR from Mississippi State - READ