Game Day Chat: Notre Dame vs Clemson - ACC Championship Game

All the latest news, analysis and updates from the Notre Dame vs Clemson ACC Championship matchup

Notre Dame and Clemson square off for the ACC Championship. Irish Breakdown is on location and set to bring you all the latest news, analysis and updates from the game. This is also where you can chat about the game, during the game, with other Notre Dame fans!

4:06 PM - Clemson won the toss and deferred, Notre Dame will start out on offense.

Here is my view for today:

3:36 PM - Sophomore center Zeke Correll is dressed and going through warm ups like normal, so he is clearly available today.

While we wait for kickoff, get caught up on all the pregame analysis of the game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Clemson Depth Chart

First Glance: Clemson Tigers - Breaking down the Clemson season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Clemson defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Clemson offense.

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson

Q&A: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson Rematch

WSBT: Talking Notre Dame vs Clemson, The College Football Playoff

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Clemson: What It Means For The Fighting Irish

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Vince DeDario interviews Ryan Kantor of TigerNet.com

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Clemson - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Tiger matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In The College Football Playoff Rankings

Not Playing Trevor Lawrence Was More Difficult

Notre Dame Is Focused On Clemson, Not The CFP

Getting Back To Basics Is key For Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status For ACC Title Game

Dabo Swinney Talks About Notre Dame In The ACC

