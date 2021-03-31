Notre Dame Pro Day: Official Test Results

Notre Dame released numbers for its players at the 2021 Pro Day

The official numbers are out for Notre Dame players from the 2021 Notre Dame Pro Day.

Here's a look at the offensive skill players.

Some thoughts:

** People obsess over the hand size for quarterbacks, and in this regard Book definitely checks out well. Almost 10" hands is a good number, especially for a 6-0 quarterback. Book also had outstanding numbers in the 40-yard dash, the 20-yard shuttle and the 3-cone drill. His quickness numbers were especially impressive.

** Javon McKinley had a strong 3-cone number but his 40-yard dash time and agility numbers weren't impressive, neither was his 40-yard dash time.

** Tommy Tremble and Brock Wright both had outstanding 40-yard dash times. Tremble had outstanding leaping numbers (vertical, broad jump), which shows explosiveness, but he didn't show great length. Wright had an outstanding bench press number and his shuttle number was good for a 257-pound tight end.

Some thoughts:

** Eichenberg had excellent bench numbers and his vertical was solid. His 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill numbers were better than Tristen Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas, three of the first round tackles taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Liam Eichenberg - 4.57 - 7.53

Ronnie Stanley - 4.69 - 7.96

** Banks had an outstanding 3-cone number, and Hainsey's was good as well. Very good quickness/agility numbers from the Notre Dame OL.

** I was told Hainsey had 26 reps on the bench, which was really good. His official number is 32, which is tremendous. He made himself some money today.

Some thoughts:

** Quality all-around numbers for Owusu-Koramoah. Very good agility numbers, excellent explosiveness numbers (vertical, broad).

** Daelin Hayes had an impressive day, showing good speed for his size and very good movement skills. Adetokunbo Ogundeji has elite length, I mean special length, but his quickness/agility numbers were disappointing. His 40-yard time was solid.

** Great day for Nick McCloud. Not only did he run a glazing 40-yard dash time, his agility numbers were also impressive. Shaun Crawford also had a great testing day, running a 4.47 and posting excellent change of direction ability.

