Notre Dame 2021 Spring Preview

The Irish Breakdown staff previews Notre Dame as it heads into the 2021 spring
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 Notre Dame football team will take the field together for the first time today, and it will be the first chance for the Fighting Irish coaching staff to get a look at its full squad.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this team, just like every other team in the country faces this time of the year. There are exciting young players we can't wait to see, veterans that get their last chance to make an impact, coaches who have a lot to prove and of course, a lot of position battles.

We break down all of those topics and more in our two-part spring preview.

PART I

Part one focus es on quarterback Jack Coan, freshmen to watch this spring and young player who have the best chance at breaking out this spring.

PART II

In part two of the breakdown the Irish Breakdown staff focuses on veterans whose breakout could have the biggest impact, the most interesting and important position battles, what coaches could have the biggest influence this spring and which coaches have the most to prove.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

Past Spring Previews

Quarterback
Running Back
Tight End
Wide Receiver
Offensive Line
Defensive End
Cornerback
Defensive Tackle
Linebacker
Safety

