Notre Dame National Signing Day Live Thread

The early signing period is on us and Notre Dame is working on trying to land arguably its best recruiting class in decades. Over the last year plus the Notre Dame staff has landed commitments from many of the nation's best players. The 2023 haul is incredibly balanced and loaded on both sides of the ball.

Of course, none of this is official until players have signed on the dotted line. Today is the first chance the 2023 class has to make that happen. Throughout the day we will put the latest signings, news and updates in this live thread. You can also join the Irish Breakdown premium board to discuss the latest with Notre Dame's signing day efforts.

Make sure you are checking back throughout the day to see the latest news and analysis. This story will update as new signings happen, and we'll also put any rumors that we are hearing. Players cannot sign until 7:00 AM in whatever area they live. So east coast players can sign at 7:00 PM ET, while West Coast players can't sign until 10 AM eastern. That means updates will be coming in throughout the day, so stay locked into Irish Breakdown! That includes the latest with elite safety Peyton Bowen, who we put an update about on the board last night.

