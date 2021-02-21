Notre Dame Prospect Profile: D.J. Wesolak, Defensive End

Notre Dame already has two defensive ends in the 2022 class, but the staff is pushing for more, and Boonville (Mo.) High School big man D.J. Wesolak is a top remaining target.

D.J. WESOLAK PROFILE

Hometown: Boonville, Missouri

High School: Boonville High School

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2020 Stats: 59 tackles, 19 TFL, 8 sacks

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Washington, Stanford, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisville, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Purdue, West Virginia, Virginia, Boston College, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Duke, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 248 overall - No. 13 weakside end

ESPN: 4-star

247Sports: 3-star - No. 27 weakside end

Composite: 3-star - No. 369 overall - No. 21 weakside end

FILM ANALYSIS

Wesolak has impressive size with a powerful frame. The Boonville standout is listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds, and he has the kind of top-notch length that Notre Dame loves in its edge players. Despite already being listed at 230 pounds, there is plenty of room left for Wesolak to keep filling out. He’ll be an easy 250-plus pounds early in his career, and I honestly wouldn’t be shocked if he tops 250 before he arrives on campus at whatever college he picks.

Right now Wesolak is more about tools and upside than anything else, but those tools are impressive. On top of excellent length, Wesolak shows an impressive burst off the line, at least when he keeps his pads low. The Boonville standout shows impressive open field speed and closing speed, which helps him thrive as a pass rusher at the prep level.

Wesolak is a power player with strong hands, and right now those traits are most obvious in the pass game, where his ability to quickly get off the line, power through blockers and use his long arms to get them off his body allows him to make a lot of plays in the backfield. Wesolak put up impressive numbers as a junior (17 TFL, 9 sacks), and it was mostly due to his raw tools, which are top-notch.

Wesolak has a tendency to play way too high at times, and that causes him to narrow his base. When that happens he loses his power and can get knocked around by bigger players. When he keeps his base and keeps his pads low he’s able to anchor effectively, and he projects to be very, very good at setting the edge with more technical work.

Wesolak is a high-energy player and he’s aggressive. Once his technique catches up to his tools you’ll see his game really take off. He projects best as a strongside end at the next level.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup