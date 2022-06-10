CJ Carr Talks Notre Dame Commitment, Tommy Rees, Marcus Freeman, Recruiting Future Teammates

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment last night when 2024 quarterback CJ Carr pledged to the Irish. The 6-3, 190-pound signal caller from Saline (Mich.) High School picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and other programs.

Following his announcement, Carr joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to discuss his commitment, his relationship with Tommy Rees, playing for Marcus Freeman and his role as a recruiter at Notre Dame.

ON HIS DECISION TO PICK NOTRE DAME

"I think that I had known I wanted to go to Notre Dame for awhile now, and this last visit pushed it over the edge."

"I'd known since probably the spring. I was supposed to go down south for some visits this weekend. I went to my dad and I was like why are we going on these visits. I know where I want to go to college, I know where I want to play. It was Notre Dame. There's no better place in the country. I've been everywhere and Notre Dame is just different."

"The coaching staff was unbelievable, I had a great time on campus connecting with some of the top kids in the country."

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TOMMY REES

"It started from day one really when I was on campus for the first time .... I really connected with him the first time I was on campus and the relationship continued to grow throughout the months and months of my recruiting. I had been calling him once or twice a week for awhile now, it was just awesome."

ON MARCUS FREEMAN

"That was the relationship that almost sealed the deal for me, really. He's just inspirational to listen to. That's a guy that I would want leading my program. He really cares for the culture and the school as a whole, honestly. He's amazing to listen to. I brought my mom and my two cousins on campus this last weekend, and within five minutes of them talking to him they were all in live with him. It was awesome."

ON HIS RECRUITING PLANS

"I'll be back on campus this Saturday to get around some of the 2023 kids for their official visits. And then from then obviously focus on my HS season, but also recruit this 2024 class. This 2023 class is a special class, everyone can see that .... but I want to do the same thing for the 2024 class."

IMPORTANCE OF CONNECTING WITH 2023 CLASS

"It's just as important as connecting with the 24s. These are the kids I'm going to come into in the 2024 year. I'm going to be coming in and playing with these kids. They're going to be a year ahead of me, they're going to be a little bit more developed and ready to play. These are the kids I'm going to be learning from and getting to know."

Carr ended our conversation with the following statement:

"Let's go win a national championship!"

