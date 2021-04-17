Notre Dame Recruiting Visits Schedule

With the dead period coming to an end on June 1, Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world can finally start getting recruits on campus in an official capacity.

Notre Dame started setting up visits even before the NCAA announcement was made, which means the Irish are already starting to fill up. Here is where things stand right now, and as more visits get set up we'll add to this list, so be sure to check back and stay updated on visit schedules.

Here is the Irish Breakdown list of visits we've been able to confirm.

JUNE 3

S Caleb Downs - Unofficial (2023)

JUNE 11-13

RB Dallan Hayden - Official

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka - Official

CB/S Devin Moore - Official

S Jake Pope - Official

JUNE 18-20

QB Steve Angeli - Notre Dame Commit - Official

WR Tyler Morris - Official

WR Nicholas Anderson - Official

TE Holden Staes - Official

TE Eli Raridon - Official

OL Carson Hinzman - Official

OL Joe Brunner - Official

OL Aamil Wagner - Official

LB Nolan Ziegler - Notre Dame Commit - Official

LB Sebastian Cheeks - Official

CB/S Jayden Bellamy - Official

S Xavier Nwankpa - Official

TE Mac Markway - Unofficial (2023)

JUNE 25-27

RB Jadarian Price - Notre Dame Commit - Official

RB Gavin Sawchuk - Official

WR CJ Williams - Official

LB Devon Jackson - Official

CB Jaden Mickey - Notre Dame Commit - Official

S Kevin Winston - Official

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter