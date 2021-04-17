Notre Dame Recruiting Visits Schedule
With the dead period coming to an end on June 1, Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world can finally start getting recruits on campus in an official capacity.
Notre Dame started setting up visits even before the NCAA announcement was made, which means the Irish are already starting to fill up. Here is where things stand right now, and as more visits get set up we'll add to this list, so be sure to check back and stay updated on visit schedules.
Here is the Irish Breakdown list of visits we've been able to confirm.
JUNE 3
S Caleb Downs - Unofficial (2023)
JUNE 11-13
RB Dallan Hayden - Official
LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka - Official
CB/S Devin Moore - Official
S Jake Pope - Official
JUNE 18-20
QB Steve Angeli - Notre Dame Commit - Official
WR Tyler Morris - Official
WR Nicholas Anderson - Official
TE Holden Staes - Official
TE Eli Raridon - Official
OL Carson Hinzman - Official
OL Joe Brunner - Official
OL Aamil Wagner - Official
LB Nolan Ziegler - Notre Dame Commit - Official
LB Sebastian Cheeks - Official
CB/S Jayden Bellamy - Official
S Xavier Nwankpa - Official
TE Mac Markway - Unofficial (2023)
JUNE 25-27
RB Jadarian Price - Notre Dame Commit - Official
RB Gavin Sawchuk - Official
WR CJ Williams - Official
LB Devon Jackson - Official
CB Jaden Mickey - Notre Dame Commit - Official
S Kevin Winston - Official
