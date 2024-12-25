Updated Transfer Portal Class Rankings: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land?
The Ole Miss Rebels are making more moves in the transfer portal this month as they currently hold 17 commitments since the portal opened earlier in December.
Head coach Lane Kiffin has been dubbed "The Portal King" for his past efforts in the transfer market, and he is living up to that moniker so far after the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. With Ole Miss having gained so many commitments, where does it stand in the transfer portal class rankings?
According to On3, the Rebels currently hold the second-best transfer portal class in the country behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders who also have earned 17 commitments. Rounding out the top five in order behind Ole Miss and Texas Tech are the Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers.
Headlining Ole Miss' current transfer class are names like wide receivers Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) alongside running back Kewan Lacy (Missouri).
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels have secured edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska) and Da'Shawn Womack (LSU) while also claiming linebackers Jaden Yates (Marshall), Andrew Jones (Grambling State) and Tahj Chambers (Missouri State).
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.
This is an interesting time for Ole Miss because not only is it attempting to secure new talent out of the transfer portal, but it is also in the midst of bowl prep as it prepares to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Kickoff on Jan. 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.