AP Top -25 Rankings Shuffle After Alabama Upset Over Auburn, Duke Blue Devils New No. 1
The madness of March has started early, with a few days still remaining before the NCAA Tournament field for men's college basketball is revealed. Previously ranked No. 1, the Auburn Tigers lost the top spot in the newest AP Top-25 Poll after ending the regular season with losses to No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 5 Alabama. The Duke Blue Devils are the newest No. 1 team in the country.
This week's poll also feature two new teams after Mississippi State lost two consecutive games while the Arizona Wildcats are 3-5 in their eight contests. The Oregon Ducks are in at No. 23, and the Illinois Fighting Illinis are ranked No. 24. Oregon is currently riding a seven-game win streak into the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Duke and No. 2 Houston survived the week, but Tennessee fell to No. 8 after losing an unranked Ole Miss team on Wednesday. Instead, the No. 4 Florida Gators seem primed to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after beating Alabama on the road. Florida's win looks even better with the Crimson Tide knocking off Auburn later in the week.
No. 6 St. John's nearly fell to No. 25 Marquette, but the Golden Eagles were unable to knock off the Big East regular season champions.
Barring any shocking upsets in the ACC Tournament, it appears as though No. 13 Louisville and No. 10 Clemson will be the only teams able to challenge Duke in the conference tournament. The Blue Devils' only conference loss came on the road against Clemson.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure No. 8 Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Indiana Hoosiers Matchup
MORE: What Dan Lanning Said About Staying With Oregon Ducks, Eugene
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Battle
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans are the top seed in the Big Ten, and they are coming off of a 17-point win over No. 22 Michigan. The Wolverines are trending in the wrong direction, losing three straight games heading into the conference tournament.
As conference tournaments begin, the top-25 is rather solidified, but teams can still experience large changes in the rankings. Like Michigan, No. 23 Missouri Tigers ended the season with three losses, including two against unranked teams. Missouri slid six spots in the latest rankings.
On the other end, teams like Oregon and Illionis are surging. The Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oregon at No. 5 in his latest bracket projection for the NCAA Tournament.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll as of March 10.
1 Duke
2 Houston
3 Auburn
4 Florida
5 Alabama
6 St. John's
7 Michigan State
8 Tennessee
9 Texas Tech
10 Clemson
11 Maryland
12 Iowa State
13 Louisville
14 Texas A&M
15 Kentucky
16 Memphis
17 BYU
18 Wisconsin
19 Saint Mary's
20 Purdue
21 Missouri
22 Michigan
23 Oregon
24 Illinois
25 Marquette