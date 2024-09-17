Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball Schedule Update: Date Set for Oregon State Game, Report
The Oregon Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers on November 21st in Corvallis, per College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.
This will be year one of a multi-year series between the two. It will be weird seeing this as a “Non-conference game”, but at least they were able to figure out a way to keep the rivalry matchups going.
Oregon and Oregon State Matchup Set for November 21st
The Oregon Ducks are about to tip off their first basketball season as a member of the Big Ten conference. By leaving the Pac-12, the Ducks will not have their instate rival Oregon State Beavers on their schedule year in and year out.
The schools were able to come together and strike a deal for a non-conference home and away series for 2024 and 2025. We’ll see how long these two continue to schedule each other, but for now, the Ducks and Beavers will be playing each other for at least two more years.
It was announced by College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein earlier today that the Beavers and Ducks will be facing each other on Thursday, November 21st, in Corvallis. Next season, the Ducks will be the ones hosting the Beavers.
Oregon has won the last seven matchups with Oregon State. The Beavers's last win over the Ducks was in the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament.
Ducks Non-Conference Schedule Update
The Oregon Ducks continue to finalize their non-conference schedule. We can add Oregon State on November 21st to our calendars. The Ducks have a few other non-conference dates set.
Oregon already has neutral site dates with Texas A&M on November 26th, San Diego State on November 27th, Creighton on November 30th, and Stanford on December 21st. The Creighton game will be a rematch of last season's NCAA Tournament double-overtime thriller, where the Blue Jays broke Oregon's hearts in the round of 32.
The Duck’s opening game of the 2024 season will be at Matthew Knight Arena on November 4th, when they host UC Riverside.
A Transition Year for Oregon Ducks
For the Oregon Ducks, this year will be like no other. Oregon is in their first year in the Big Ten conference. They will be making trips across the country to play teams like Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Penn State. It will be an adjustment from just taking short flights while in the Pac-12.
Additionally, there are schools in the Big Ten where basketball is king. Get ready for some raucous environments while on a road trip.
Aside from the travel and opponents, there is another change you will notice when watching an Oregon home game. The new court! The Ducks did away with their brown old court, which had been heavily criticized by TV audiences. They have a new design consisting of more green and don’t have the yellowish-brown trees. It will take some time to get used to.
It’s an exciting new day for the Oregon Ducks basketball program.
