How to Watch Oregon vs. Vanderbilt, NCAA Tournament: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
EUGENE – March Madness is underway, and the No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is preparing to take on the No. 7 seed Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday, March 21.
The Ducks currently hold a 19-11 overall record, while Vanderbilt holds a 22-10 record. Although the Ducks and Commodores post similar records and are just two placements apart in seeding, Vanderbilt has emerged as the favorite to win the game and advance to play No. 2 seed Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch
The No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 7 seed Vanderbilt Commodores in the Birmingham Regional on Friday, March 21. The game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. PT in Durham, North Carolina.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNews.
Betting Odds via USA Today
- Spread: Vanderbilt –4.5
- Total: 144.5
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt –218, Oregon +180
According to ESPN Analytics, Vanderbilt has a 74.6 percent chance of winning compared to Oregon’s 25.4 percent.
Preview
After losing to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, the Oregon Ducks are looking to bounce back in the NCAA Tournament. The Oregon women’s basketball program has struggled in recent years, missing the last two NCAA Tournaments. However, an Oregon team with a completely different look is back in the Big Dance. After a record-breaking losing season, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves retooled with seven transfers and saw success during the 2024-25 season.
The Ducks posted a winning record while simultaneously upsetting multiple ranked opponents, including wins over No. 4 seed Baylor, No. 6 seed Iowa, and No. 7 seed Michigan State.
Vanderbilt enters the NCAA Tournament fresh off a loss to national championship contender South Carolina. The Commodores fell to the Gamecocks 84-63 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes went off for 20 points against the Gamecocks, but it wasn’t enough to secure the upset.
Blakes leads the Commodores in scoring, averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the arc. Her scoring prowess becomes even more impressive when considering the conference, she plays in.
The SEC is one of, if not the toughest, conferences in women’s basketball, consistently dominating the AP Poll Top 25. An SEC team has also won the last three consecutive national championships.
Blakes played a significant role in the Commodores' statement wins over No. 5 seed Tennessee and No. 5 seed Alabama.
Blakes isn’t the only shooting threat on Vanderbilt’s roster. The Commodores have two other players averaging double figures: forward Khamil Pierre (20.5 points per game) and guard Iyana Moore (12.6 points per game).
To put Vanderbilt’s scoring dominance into perspective, the highest-scoring average on Oregon’s roster is 11.6 points per game by guard Deja Kelly.
Vanderbilt’s effective offense will certainly be a challenge for Oregon's defense. However, the Ducks have proven themselves as a dominant defensive team. The Ducks average 9.1 steals per game. Notably, the Ducks forced the No. 1 seed USC Trojans into committing 22 turnovers—seven more than the Trojans' average (14.9).
The Ducks also have a big advantage in the paint with center Philipina Kyei. Kyei is one of the tallest players in women’s basketball, standing at 6-foot-8. Her size gives her a significant advantage on both sides of the floor.
Defensively, her length allows her to alter shots, protect the rim, and make it difficult for opponents to score in the paint. Offensively, she can use her size to dominate the low post, finish over defenders, and grab offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities. With Vanderbilt’s tallest player, Aiyana Mitchell, standing at just 6-foot-4, Kyei’s height advantage could be a game-changer for the Ducks.
Same Opponent, Different Result
The Ducks and Commodores share a similar opponent in Michigan State. While the Ducks defeated the Spartans 63-59 in Michigan, Vanderbilt fell to the Spartans 78-70 back in November.
Prediction
While Vanderbilt’s strong offense and guard play are strengths, the Ducks’ dominance in the paint could be the difference in this matchup. Kyei gives Oregon an advantage on the boards and in rim protection. In March, controlling the paint can be just as crucial as guard play, especially when second-chance points and defensive stops come into play.
If the Ducks can capitalize on Kyei’s presence inside and limit Vanderbilt’s guards from deep, Oregon is in a strong position to survive and advance.