How to Watch Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball vs. Ohio State: Preview, Betting Odds, TV Channel
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks wrap up a two-game road trip on Sunday, Jan. 12, at No. 9 Ohio State. The Ducks will look to earn their fourth consecutive win against the top-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State is one of only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten Conference, along with No. 1 UCLA.
Ohio State will mark the third ranked team the Ducks will face this season. After defeating then-No. 12 Baylor on Nov. 10, 76-74, and falling to sixth-ranked USC 66-53 in Eugene, Oregon and coach Kelly Graves are seeking their first win over a top-10 program this season.
Sunday will mark the fifth all time meeting and the first time since the 2022-23 season. OSU holds a 3-1 lead in the all-time series. The matchup will also be the first between the teams in Columbus.
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks (12-4, 3-2) will take on No. 9 Ohio State (15-0, 4-0) on Sunday, January 29, in the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 10:00 AM PT and will be broadcast on B1G+.
Preview:
The Oregon Ducks have won three consecutive Big Ten Conference games and sit at 3-2 in conference play following a dominant showing at Penn State on Thursday. The Ducks managed to fend off a Penn State comeback while securing their 12th win of the season. UNC transfer guard Deja Kelly hit the game-winning jumper with just 4.1 seconds left on the clock to seal the victory.
Kelly led the Ducks in scoring with 15 points. Center Phillipina Kyei finished the game with 12 points, while guard Nani Falatea added 10 more, marking her fourth consecutive double-digit outing of the season.
Oregon also had a strong defensive performance against the Nittany Lions. The Ducks forced 24 Penn State turnovers and recorded 11 steals. The outing marked the eighth time the Ducks have forced at least 20 turnovers and the 10th game with 10 or more steals.
On Sunday, the Ducks aim to continue their winning streak against the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes; however, this task will not come without its challenges.
Ohio State's scoring offense is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation, averaging 86.2 points per game. All five of Ohio State’s starters average double figures in scoring. The Buckeyes are led by Cotie McMahon, who averages 17.4 points per game. Forward Ajae Petty is the team's leading rebounder with 7.8 boards per game. Ohio State’s Taylor Thierry ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in steals, averaging 2.4 per game.
The Ducks will also face a familiar opponent in former Duck Chance Gray. Gray, a junior guard from Cincinnati, Ohio, spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at Oregon. Last season with the Ducks, Gray started in 31 games and led the team in minutes per game at 36.5 (third in the Pac-12). She averaged 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 34.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.
“I think it’s going to be exciting,” Oregon’s Sammie Wagner told Oregon SI about facing her former teammates Gray and Grace VanSlooten (Michigan State). “I still have a lot of love for them. I still talk to them all the time… It’s gonna be really exciting to get to play them and catch a dub in their gym.”
Oregon's defense has been a relentless force this season, consistently disrupting opponents' offenses. The Ducks have recorded double-digit steals in seven of their last nine games and nine of their last 13. Additionally, Oregon is limiting opponents from long range, holding them to just 29.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc, with only six teams managing to surpass the 30.0 percent mark.
Defensively, OSU leads the league with 14.1 steals per game (sixth nationally) and a turnover margin of +12.5 (first nationally).
Oregon’s depth will also undoubtedly play a huge role in the upcoming matchup with Ohio State. Six different players on Oregon’s roster have led or tied for the team lead in scoring, including three players off the bench: Nani Falatea, Katie Fiso, and Elisa Mevius. The Oregon bench is averaging 29.8 points per game and has outscored opposing benches 477-260.
As Oregon looks for its first victory over a top-ten program this season, the Ducks must maintain their defensive intensity by forcing turnovers and contesting shots, particularly from beyond the arc, where they’ve excelled in limiting opponents. Additionally, the ducks must attack the boards on both ends of the floor to limit second-chance opportunities for the Buckeyes. Consistent execution, strong communication, and clutch performances in key moments will be essential for the Ducks to secure a statement win on the road.
