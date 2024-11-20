Ducks Digest

How to Watch Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball vs. Auburn: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

How to watch the No. 23 Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team as it takes on Auburn. Preview and prediction for when the Ducks host the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Oregon guard Deja Kelly is introduced as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon guard Deja Kelly is introduced as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
EUGENE — After a 2023-24 season marked by losses, the Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball program seems to be restored to its former glory this season.

The No. 23 Ducks have started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2020-21 (started season 8-0), a season where Oregon was on track to win a national championship before the COVID-19 epidemic ended the season. This is the fifth time under head coach Kelly Graves that Oregon has started a season 5-0 or better. 

Oregon will look to extend its winning streak Tuesday, Nov. 20, at home against Auburn. As a ranked team, Oregon is 65-6 at Matthew Knight Arena. 

Oregon guard Sofia Bell drives toward the basket as the Oregon Ducks host Arizona State
Oregon guard Sofia Bell drives toward the basket as the Oregon Ducks host Arizona State Friday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

How to Watch 

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-0) will take on the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on B1G+. 

Preview 

Both the Ducks and the Tigers enter Wednesday’s matchup looking to maintain their undefeated records. Wednesday’s matchup marks just the third meeting between the Ducks and Tigers and the first meeting between the two programs since 1990, with the Tigers holding a 2-0 edge in the all-time series. 

Oregon forward Sarah Rambus goes up for a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights
Oregon forward Sarah Rambus goes up for a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Although both teams enter the matchup undefeated, there is a stark difference in strength of schedule up to this point. Auburn’s three victories have all come against mid-major programs. The Tigers have defeated Southern Illinois (65-31), Virginia-Lynchburg (128-36), and Little Rock (82-48). 

In Auburn’s most recent matchup against Little Rock, the team got off to a slow start. Although the Tigers ultimately pulled off a 34-point win, Auburn had just a six-point lead at halftime, scoring 51 points in the second half. Starting off slow will not be adequate if the Tigers are looking to pull off an upset in Eugene

The Tigers are preparing to face their biggest challenge of the season yet as they take on their first Power Four conference opponent of the season: the No. 23 Oregon Ducks. 

The Oregon Ducks are 5-0 on the season, including a close win over then-No. 12 Baylor earlier in the season. The Ducks defeated the Bears 76-72, which secured Oregon a spot in the AP Poll Top 25. 

Oregon players mob coach Kelly Graves, center, during his TV interview after upsetting Baylor
Oregon players mob coach Kelly Graves, center, during his TV interview after upsetting Baylor at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Ducks enter the matchup fresh off a 70-54 win over Grand Canyon University. During the matchup, the Ducks saw strong performances from Peyton Scott, who scored a team-high 17 points, and Amina Muhammad, who secured an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. 

“That felt great, that felt really good,” said Scott. “Just to get some in-rhythm shots to start the game always feels good and then it felt like it jump-started other people to get hot.” 

Defending Oregon’s scoring threats will undoubtedly be a challenge for Auburn as the Ducks feature two of the top eight active scorers in the NCAA: Peyton Scott (eighth) and Deja Kelly (ninth). But it’s not only Scott and Kelly who pose an offensive threat; Oregon’s scoring prowess extends even deeper with its bench. Oregon’s bench is averaging 30.4 PPG, twice scoring 42 points this season. 

Leading Oregon’s bench, averaging 9 points per game, is Olympic gold medalist and the 2024 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year Elisa Mevius. Last season, Mevius swiped 135 steals to set both the Siena and MAAC single-season records. 

Oregon guard Elisa Mevius looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Warner Pacific Knights in an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

“Elisa is incredibly talented and a relentless defender,” said Graves ahead of the season. “She immediately upgrades our backcourt both in terms of skill and leadership. She really is a five-tool type of player who can score, defend, rebound and distribute to teammates. A player like that, and with her positive attitude and willingness to work hard, can fit into any system and be successful.” 

The biggest threat to the Ducks’ success Wednesday is Auburn’s Talia Scott. Scott, a transfer from Arkansas, did not make her Auburn debut until the Tigers’ most recent matchup against Little Rock. Scott scored 26 points while shooting 8-14 from behind the arc. Scott is certainly a player the Ducks will need to limit to ensure a victory. 

Prediction 

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves
Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves cheers on this team during the first half against California Baptist University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Although Auburn enters with confidence, the Tigers’ limited experience against top-tier teams may put them at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, the Ducks have shown poise and chemistry despite having seven transfers on their roster. Oregon’s ability to deliver balanced scoring and take advantage of its depth will be key. In the end, the Ducks’ experience against high-level opponents and their dynamic offense should lead them to victory. 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

