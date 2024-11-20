How to Watch Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball vs. Auburn: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE — After a 2023-24 season marked by losses, the Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball program seems to be restored to its former glory this season.
The No. 23 Ducks have started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2020-21 (started season 8-0), a season where Oregon was on track to win a national championship before the COVID-19 epidemic ended the season. This is the fifth time under head coach Kelly Graves that Oregon has started a season 5-0 or better.
Oregon will look to extend its winning streak Tuesday, Nov. 20, at home against Auburn. As a ranked team, Oregon is 65-6 at Matthew Knight Arena.
How to Watch
The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-0) will take on the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
Preview
Both the Ducks and the Tigers enter Wednesday’s matchup looking to maintain their undefeated records. Wednesday’s matchup marks just the third meeting between the Ducks and Tigers and the first meeting between the two programs since 1990, with the Tigers holding a 2-0 edge in the all-time series.
Although both teams enter the matchup undefeated, there is a stark difference in strength of schedule up to this point. Auburn’s three victories have all come against mid-major programs. The Tigers have defeated Southern Illinois (65-31), Virginia-Lynchburg (128-36), and Little Rock (82-48).
In Auburn’s most recent matchup against Little Rock, the team got off to a slow start. Although the Tigers ultimately pulled off a 34-point win, Auburn had just a six-point lead at halftime, scoring 51 points in the second half. Starting off slow will not be adequate if the Tigers are looking to pull off an upset in Eugene.
The Tigers are preparing to face their biggest challenge of the season yet as they take on their first Power Four conference opponent of the season: the No. 23 Oregon Ducks.
The Oregon Ducks are 5-0 on the season, including a close win over then-No. 12 Baylor earlier in the season. The Ducks defeated the Bears 76-72, which secured Oregon a spot in the AP Poll Top 25.
The Ducks enter the matchup fresh off a 70-54 win over Grand Canyon University. During the matchup, the Ducks saw strong performances from Peyton Scott, who scored a team-high 17 points, and Amina Muhammad, who secured an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“That felt great, that felt really good,” said Scott. “Just to get some in-rhythm shots to start the game always feels good and then it felt like it jump-started other people to get hot.”
Defending Oregon’s scoring threats will undoubtedly be a challenge for Auburn as the Ducks feature two of the top eight active scorers in the NCAA: Peyton Scott (eighth) and Deja Kelly (ninth). But it’s not only Scott and Kelly who pose an offensive threat; Oregon’s scoring prowess extends even deeper with its bench. Oregon’s bench is averaging 30.4 PPG, twice scoring 42 points this season.
Leading Oregon’s bench, averaging 9 points per game, is Olympic gold medalist and the 2024 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year Elisa Mevius. Last season, Mevius swiped 135 steals to set both the Siena and MAAC single-season records.
“Elisa is incredibly talented and a relentless defender,” said Graves ahead of the season. “She immediately upgrades our backcourt both in terms of skill and leadership. She really is a five-tool type of player who can score, defend, rebound and distribute to teammates. A player like that, and with her positive attitude and willingness to work hard, can fit into any system and be successful.”
The biggest threat to the Ducks’ success Wednesday is Auburn’s Talia Scott. Scott, a transfer from Arkansas, did not make her Auburn debut until the Tigers’ most recent matchup against Little Rock. Scott scored 26 points while shooting 8-14 from behind the arc. Scott is certainly a player the Ducks will need to limit to ensure a victory.
Prediction
Although Auburn enters with confidence, the Tigers’ limited experience against top-tier teams may put them at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, the Ducks have shown poise and chemistry despite having seven transfers on their roster. Oregon’s ability to deliver balanced scoring and take advantage of its depth will be key. In the end, the Ducks’ experience against high-level opponents and their dynamic offense should lead them to victory.
