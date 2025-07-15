Ducks Digest

5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson To Commit To Texas, Georgia, Oregon Or Clemson On Pat McAfee?

In a surprise announcement, five-star recruit Tyler Atkinson will commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks or Clemson Tigers on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. At SEC Media Days, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Texas' Steve Sarkisian will talk.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have been hot on the recruiting trail over the past month and are looking to make a push into the top-five recruiting class rankings for for their 2026 class. With three consensus five-star recruits already committed to the program, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has eyes set on adding another blue chip prospect.

Feb 25, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart watches the basketball game between Georgia and the Florida Gators during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Atkinson is a product of Lawrenceville (GA) Grayson. Atkinson was impressed with the Oregon coaching staff after an official visit to Eugene.

While Georgia has been the frontrunner to land the elite in-state prospect, Texas is making a late push. The Longhorns received the last official visit and Rivals recruiting experts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have logged expert predictions for Texas to land the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Atkinson had said that he planned to commit in July but the timing is interesting as both Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian are set to speak Tuesday at SEC media days. Georgia and Texas are SEC powerhouses who battled for the SEC Championship last December.

The No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Atkinson visited Oregon on June 6. Since then, the Ducks have only ramped up their pursuit of the highly-touted prospect.

The Ducks face a tough path as they attempt to battle the SEC for Atkinson's commitment. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Longhorns an 88.9 percent chance of landing Atkinson while Georgia has a 3.6 percent chance, Oregon has a 1 percent chance and Clemson has a 1.2 percent chance.

Should Atkinson commit to Texas, Sarkisian's 2026 recruiting class rankings will certainly jump. The Longhorns currently have the No. 14 ranked class, while Clemson is at No. 10, Oregon is at No. 6 and Georgia is No. 1.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My OV to Texas was eye-opening," Atkinson told On3. "This was my fourth visit with the Longhorns outside of pretty much living in Austin the past month for training. I have made some great connections there for sure."

Of course, Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) is a factor as well.

So far the Ducks have one linebacker committed in the 2026 class in four-star Tristan Phillips. Another linebacker recruit the Ducks are targeting is four-star Nick Abrams II, who will announce his commitment on Wednesday, July 16.

The Ducks have three five-star (per On3) commits so far in offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington and tight end Kendre Harrison.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How does Lanning and Oregon address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?

“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."

"We're probably not always the highest bidder. In fact, I know we aren't. But I know that we're able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them,” Lanning continued.

Maybe Atkinson will surprise many and pick the Ducks. The college football world won't have to wait long to find out. This article will be updated.

