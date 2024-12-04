Why 5-Star Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Flipped to Oregon Ducks from Cal
The Oregon Ducks have officially flipped five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from his commitment to the California Golden Bears.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made a habit out of pulling off surprises during the Early National Signing Period, and flipping a five-star quarterback is no small feat. Sagapolutele committed to Cal in July, but both the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon kept recruiting the elite prospect.
After announcing his commitment, the elite quarterback caught up with Sports Illustrated's Andrew Nemec.
"I never told Oregon," Sagapolutele told Nemec. "They just ended up finding out when I announced. Lanning called me. They're excited."
Cal recently made a change at offensive coordinator, parting ways with Mike Bloesch. However, the elite quarterback revealed that many factors were involved in changing his decision from the Golden Bears to the Ducks.
Sagapolutele is from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and he looks to continue the tradition of Hawaiian quarterbacks excelling in a Ducks uniform. Oregon legend Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014, and current quarterback Dillon Gabriel has the chance to bring Oregon its first national championship.
In fact, Gabriel recently revealed the relationship that he's been able to build with Mariota since becoming a Duck.
"That is a guy I look up to and a role model and kind of older than me in that way," said Gabriel. "But when you’re growing up and you have that direct example—a guy from Hawaii playing at a high level, at the D1 level—and then you see him go to the NFL, it’s like you can see it. You can believe it. . . . He texted me before my senior night, and little things like that, that he really doesn’t have to do—you appreciate because you understand that. I’m very appreciative of him."
Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson gave his thoughts on Lanning's recruiting abilities in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
"I think the truth is everything to a kid when you come out of high school," Johnson told Amaranthus. "You just want pure honesty. You want the truth. And I don't know how it works now with NIL, but I know when I was back in high school, I just wanted the honest truth of what it's going to be, how we're going to get it done, and what's the plan. I think [Lanning] sets his goal on being honest."
The Ducks have had a successful start to the Early National Signing Period. In addition to flipping Sagapolutele from Cal, Oregon was also able to hold onto five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson despite efforts from the Florida Gators.
After flipping the elite quarterback recruit from Hawaii, Lanning and company also flipped five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord from the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks 2025 recruiting class now ranks No. 2 according to On3 with the addition of Sagapolutele and Offord.
