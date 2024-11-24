AP Top-25 Poll: Oregon Ducks on Top, Alabama and SEC Chaos
While the Oregon Ducks had a bye week, there were a number of shocking upsets around the country that will affect the entire AP Top-25 Poll, especially the top 10.
After a week of arguments about the SEC's standing in the College Football Playoff, the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels both suffered upset losses to unranked conference opponents. Alabama lost to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road, while the Florida Gators beat Ole Miss 24-17 in Gainesville, Florida.
Additionally, No. 20 Texas A&M lost on the road to Auburn after four overtimes. Like every other conference, the SEC teams have proven that it is hard to win conference games in November, especially on the road. The Aggies dropped from No. 15 to No. 20.
Alabama and Ole Miss should fell outside of the top 10, but losses from No. 19 BYU and No. 23 Colorado allowed the Crimson Tide and the Rebels to remain within the top-15 teams.
The Ducks rested while they scouted their potential opponents in the Big Ten Championship Game as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 38-15. The game was closer in the first half, but the Buckeyes eventually ran away with the win.
Ohio State cements itself as the No. 2 team in the country. With a weak strength of schedule and a loss to the only ranked team on their schedule, the Hoosiers dropped to No. 10.
No. 11 Boise State survived a potential upset against Wyoming, and the Broncos only moved up one position after some help from the SEC. As a result, the Oregon Ducks have two wins against teams ranked inside the top-12.
Additionally, with losses from Indiana and Army, the Ducks are the only undefeated team remaining in college football. Oregon continues its streak of holding the unanimous No. 1 ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll for another week.
1 Oregon
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Penn State
5 Notre Dame
6 Georgia
7 Tennessee
8 Miami
9 SMU
10 Indiana
11 Boise State
12 Clemson
13 Alabama
14 Arizona State
15 Ole Miss
16 South Carolina
17 Iowa State
18 Tulane
19 BYU
20 Texas A&M
21 UNLV
22 Illinois
23 Colorado
24 Missouri
25 Army
