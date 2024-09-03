Ducks Digest

College Football Rankings: Oregon Ducks Fall In AP Top-25 Poll After Lackluster Week One

The Oregon Ducks had some major holes in the offensive line and offensive execution in the victory against Idaho this past Saturday. Because of it, the Associated Press Top-25 dropped the national championship contender down in their weekly rankings.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls to players as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls to players as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
After an underwhelming season opener and beginning to the Big Ten era, the Oregon Ducks have dropped down in the Associated Press Poll from No. 3 to No. 7.

The Ducks started off in the preseason AP poll with high expectations at No. 3 in the country with a total of 1,403 points. After Week 1, Oregon received 1197 votes in the second installment of the poll.

Here is the AP Poll's Top 25 this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Missouri, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Miami, No.13 USC, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State, No 18 LSU, No. 19 Kansas, No. 20 Arizona, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 North Carolina State, No. 25 Clemson.

62 sportswriters and broadcasters from throughout the country vote individually for the AP poll rankings. Teams are given points on a scale: No. 1 gets you 25, No. 2 gets you 24, so on and so forth. These ballots are then combined and made each Sunday (Tuesday of this week since #10 Florida State lost to Boston College yesterday).

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55)
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) during the fourth quarter against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm disappointed in the process tonight, not the result, the process, " said coach Lanning in the locker room in a released video by Oregon football. "Process wasn't sharp enough. I'm not going to let you down by saying, 'great win.' That is not the way I feel."

Oregon quarterback and Heisman hopeful Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 passing yards on 41-for-49 completions in his 24-14 debut victory against the Idaho Vandals. His two passing touchdowns were both caught by wide receiver Tez Johnson who led the Ducks in receptions with 12 to go along with 81 yards. The standout senior will be Gabriel's favorite target for majority of this season.

“We connected really good. I told [Gabriel] every drive that I believe in him. I could just see on his face that he was hesitant, but we all believe in him. And come next week, we’ll be dialed in.”

Tez Johnson

The next opportunity for the Oregon Ducks to show what this offense is truly capable will come against running back Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. Head coach Spencer Danielson's group received 47 votes in this week's AP Poll but wasn't ranked.

