Can Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix End the Franchise's Playoff Drought?
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led his team to a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts, giving the Broncos a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card race. Against the Colts, Nix threw three touchdowns and three interceptions.
After the win, Nix spoke to the media about his performance and the defense's ability to keep Denver in the game.
"It's a tough league, played by tough people, and they had a really, you know, tough defense. They were stout," said Nix. "They played really well, they played the pass well, they played the run well. Had a hard time getting the run game going, and then we turned them all over three times in the air. So, that's never gonna be the recipe for success, but when you flip the other side of the field, our defense gets five turnovers and one goes for a touchdown, that just changes the game."
In addition to his three touchdowns and three interceptions, Nix finished the game with 130 passing yards. His 23 yards on the ground led all Broncos rushers.
The Denver defense came up with timely stops and timely turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown by outside linebacker Nick Bonitto. Broncos punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. gave the offense plus field position, averaging 30+ yards on three punt returns against the Colts.
Broncos coach Sean Payton gave his thoughts to reporters after the game, giving praise to the defense and special times.
"We flipped the script a little bit in the second half. I thought the punt returns, obviously takeaways, were big. We found a way to win," Payton said. "But we don't have a lot of time. We can't go home tomorrow night when the day's finished and not have looked at that film and made the corrections. And that starts with all of us, too, as coaches. But we struggled to find any rhythm offensively."
The Colts led 13-7 at halftime, but the second half was controlled by the Broncos, scoring 24 unanswered points to eventually get the 31-13 win.
Denver improves to 9-5, tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the lead in the AFC Wild Card race. The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Broncos a small lead over the Chargers.
The two division rivals will face off in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football in a game with major postseason implications. The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West, but the Broncos and Chargers are battling for the final two playoff spots in the AFC Wild Card with only three regular season games remaining.
The Broncos hold the second-longest postseason drought in the NFL, tied with the Carolina Panthers. Can Nix lead Denver to the playoffs in his rookie season?
