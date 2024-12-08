Heisman Trophy Odds: Colorado's Travis Hunter Leads Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel
Despite Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter missing the College Football Playoff field, the versatile threat for coach Deion Sanders is still the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Hunter is the favorite to come away with the high honor over the likes of Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel. Hunter has the best odds at -2400, Jeanty is in second with odds to win the award at +1000. Gabriel trails well behind at +40000.
As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns which is the second most in the country. As a cornerback, he collected 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball at that high-level is unlike anyone else in today's game.
Colorado finished the season 9-3, missing the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Were Hunter's individual statistics enough to win the award?
Out of the Mountain West Conference, Jeanty easily leads the nation with 2,497 rushing yards and is tied for second with 29 rushing touchdowns. Due to his efforts on the ground, the Broncos were awarded the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff and a first round bye.
Gabriel threw for four touchdowns, 282 yards on 22-for-32 completions on his way to a 45-37 win in the Big Ten Conference title over the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while putting together 3,558 passing yards (8th most in the country) and 28 touchdowns (tied for 8th most in the country) on the season. Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns earlier this season, 154 and counting.
The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced on Monday. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, in New York City.
Gabriel and the No. 1 Ducks will await the winner of No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes. A quarterback battle between Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and Ohio State's Will Howard will take place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m PT.
Oregon is getting set to travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
