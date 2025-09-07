Ducks Digest

How Justin Herbert Boosted His NFL Future After Game vs. Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs. With his performance, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback helped boost his future in the league and secured their first AFC West win.

Angela Miele

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert are 1-0 following a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a big showing as the Chargers took down a tough AFC West opponent.

Herbert was a former first-round NFL Draft pick, and in his sixth season with the Chargers. The former Ducks quarterback has had several up-and-down years with the Chargers, but his performance against the Chiefs may have greatly helped his NFL career.

How Herbert's Performance Helps His NFL Career

Oregon Ducks Justin Herbert Patrick Mahomes Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs AFC West College Football Broncos Raiders
August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The former Ducks quarterback opened up his 2025 NFL season in Brazil with a 27-21 win, out-dueling Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Heading into the game, the Chargers were expected to run the ball, but Herbert kept the ball in his hands and made big plays.

Herbert finished the game going 25-of-34 for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Despite concerns with the offensive line, he took just three sacks. In addition to his accuracy, it was Herbert's decision-making that stood out, as he also had seven carries for 32 yards.

The former Duck spread the ball around, not forcing plays to one specific receiver. With Herbert's performance, he kicked off the season with a win against a dominant team led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Herbert's performance also potentially kicked off an MVP season.

Oregon Ducks Justin Herbert Patrick Mahomes Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs AFC West College Football Broncos Raiders
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (QB07) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There has never been an Oregon Ducks alumnus to go on to win the MVP award in the NFL. If Herbert continues to play how he did, he could become the first Oregon player to go on to win one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.

Following the 2020 season, Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Adding an MVP trophy on top of it would be a major accomplishment for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback.

How Herbert’s High Potential Was Seen With Oregon

Oregon Ducks Justin Herbert Patrick Mahomes Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs AFC West College Football Broncos Raiders
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass against the Utah Utes during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herbert spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks and helped the team gradually improve each season. In his first year in 2016, the Ducks went 4-8, and by his final season in 2019, the Ducks achieved a 12-2 record.

Herbert finished his time with the Ducks with 1,293 receiving yards and 95 touchdowns.  He threw just 23 interceptions in four years, showing off his accuracy. He helped the Oregon Ducks improve each year until eventually becoming the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert has proven that he can utilize his legs and be a playmaker for the Oregon Ducks; now he is doing so again for the Chargers. Herbert threw just three interceptions last season, his first year with Jim Harbaugh.

Showing Up In Big Moments

Oregon Ducks Justin Herbert Patrick Mahomes Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs AFC West College Football Broncos Raiders
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Next up, Herbert must show he can keep up the success in big moments. Winning in week one against the Chiefs was a big step. While the Chargers won, the Chiefs could have gotten the ball back with enough time to score. Herbert put the team on his back, rushing for a first down, and won the game.

Herbert showed up when he had to, especially on third-down plays. He went 7-of-8 for two passing touchdowns and a 19-yard scramble to seal the game for the Chargers.

Herbert has to continue to show that he can win, especially if it is a close game. If he keeps up his performance, Herbert can have one of his best seasons yet.

Next up, the Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 15) and the Denver Broncos (Sept. 21). These are two AFC West opponents, and Herbert can help lead the team to not only a 3-0 start but an undefeated record in the division.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

