Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Defers Credit For Win Over Atlanta Falcons

Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-13, improving the Chargers' standing for the NFL Playoffs. Los Angeles is currently tied for the first AFC Wild Card spot with the Baltimore Ravens.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Led by former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 17-13.

"It really was the story of the day was for the defense coming up with those big turnovers," said Herbert in his postgame press conference. "We got to do a better job of limiting turnovers and executing in the red zone."

After the win, the Chargers improved their standing in the NFL playoff picture. Los Angeles is currently tied for the top AFC Wild Card spot with the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former Oregon Duck did not score a touchdown in the winning effort, but he threw for 147 yards and no interceptions. Out of Herbert's 147 passing yards, 117 of them were to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The rookie out of Georgia has emerged as Herbert's favorite target. Against the Falcons, McConkey caught nine of his 12 targets.

The Chargers' lone touchdown came off a 61-yard pick six by Los Angeles cornerback Tarheeb Still. Herbert and the offense converted the ensuing two-point conversion. The Chargers quarterback threaded the needle to find wide receiver Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone to take a 17-10 lead.

"To have a defense that's playing like that, it's great for a team. We won because of the defense today, and we got to do a better job as an offense," said Herbert.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
Dec 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after recovering a fumble during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Herbert did not necessarily light up the scoreboard, he made a touchdown-saving tackle after a fumble from Chargers running back Hassan Haskins.

Down 17-13, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was leading a potential game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining, but Chargers defensive back Derwin James intercepted Cousins' pass on fourth down. As a result, Herbert and the Los Angeles offense ended the game with a kneel down.

Up next for Herbert and the Chargers is a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The two AFC West rivals faced each other earlier in the season in Week 4, and the Chiefs beat the Chargers 17-10.

MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings

MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game


MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury

MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reacts To Oregon Ducks Loss: Blame For 10 Sacks?

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence

MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts After Beating Washington Huskies, Tez Johnson Injury Update

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Win Big Ten Coach Of The Year After Undefeated Regular Season?

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game

MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom

MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football