Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Defers Credit For Win Over Atlanta Falcons
Led by former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 17-13.
"It really was the story of the day was for the defense coming up with those big turnovers," said Herbert in his postgame press conference. "We got to do a better job of limiting turnovers and executing in the red zone."
After the win, the Chargers improved their standing in the NFL playoff picture. Los Angeles is currently tied for the top AFC Wild Card spot with the Baltimore Ravens.
The former Oregon Duck did not score a touchdown in the winning effort, but he threw for 147 yards and no interceptions. Out of Herbert's 147 passing yards, 117 of them were to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The rookie out of Georgia has emerged as Herbert's favorite target. Against the Falcons, McConkey caught nine of his 12 targets.
The Chargers' lone touchdown came off a 61-yard pick six by Los Angeles cornerback Tarheeb Still. Herbert and the offense converted the ensuing two-point conversion. The Chargers quarterback threaded the needle to find wide receiver Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone to take a 17-10 lead.
"To have a defense that's playing like that, it's great for a team. We won because of the defense today, and we got to do a better job as an offense," said Herbert.
While Herbert did not necessarily light up the scoreboard, he made a touchdown-saving tackle after a fumble from Chargers running back Hassan Haskins.
Down 17-13, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was leading a potential game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining, but Chargers defensive back Derwin James intercepted Cousins' pass on fourth down. As a result, Herbert and the Los Angeles offense ended the game with a kneel down.
Up next for Herbert and the Chargers is a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The two AFC West rivals faced each other earlier in the season in Week 4, and the Chiefs beat the Chargers 17-10.
