Oregon Ducks Football Still National Championship Contenders: Prediction
With the first four weeks of NCAA college football out of the way, many analysts are conspiring about the eventual placements for bowl games. Currently, the Oregon ranks No. 8 on the AP Poll and No. 7 on the Coaches Poll. Oregon’s performance so far has been mixed, but their undefeated ledger speaks for itself.
One of the best things going for Oregon in the eyes of analysts is their performance against Oregon State in Corvallis more than a week ago. Dillon Gabriel displayed a strong running game, the offensive line found an effective rotation to allow Gabriel more time in the pocket and open up the run game, and the defense displayed a strong capability to sniff out routes and passes especially in the second half.
Now, with a bye week under their belt to refresh, mend, and regroup, the Ducks are expected to make a strong statement against the currently 1-2 UCLA Bruins in Rose Bowl Stadium. Right now, UCLA is at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference with Purdue, and have been struggling under new coach DeShaun Foster. Their recent loss vs. LSU showed that there’s a lot for Oregon to take advantage of.
So, with all this momentum behind the Ducks, ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach cooked up their predictions for which teams would play in which bowl games this year.
Bonagura predicted that the Ducks would make it to game four of the first round of the playoffs. In this prediction, the Ducks were ranked number nine and would face off against a number eight ranked Ole Miss. Schlabach disagreed with Bonagura’s Oregon ranking and argued Penn State would take the number nine spot, but agreed Ole Miss would stay at eight.
Schlabach put the Ducks at the tenth ranked spot with a game against number seven ranked Alabama. For this match-up in the third playoff game, Schlabach put Penn State at number ten and Tennessee at number seven.
Both writers did not predict Oregon would win their first playoff games. Instead, Schlabach had Alabama beating the Ducks to later lose to the number two-ranked Ohio State in his predicted Rose Bowl. Bonagura predicted Ole Miss would capture the “W” against Oregon and lose in the Sugar Bowl to the number one ranked Texas Longhorns.
In the end, Bonagura predicted Alabama and Texas would end up in the National Championship while Schlabach guessed Ohio State and Georgia would fight for the trophy.
So what does this mean for Oregon? Due to the questionable performances Oregon delivered against Idaho and Boise State, many are worried the team won’t live up to their National Championship expectations they garnered during the offseason.
Oregon has the chance to change analysts’ minds when Big Ten play comes into effect. Though predicted to beat UCLA, Oregon’s biggest statement can come on October 12th, when the Ducks face the currently undefeated and AP Poll number three ranked Ohio State at Autzen Stadium. This is Oregon’s biggest challenge of the season, and it’s safe to say that if the Ducks perform well or even crank out a win, media personalities will sing a different tune when it comes to the 12 team playoff placements.
There’s a lot of season left to play out, but it’s good to know where the national conversation lies and how the Ducks still remain a contender in playoff mock-ups.
