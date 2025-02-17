New York Jets To Cut Davante Adams: Reveals Preferred NFL Destinations
The New York Jets are predicted to cut wide receiver Davante Adams, largely due to his NFL salary cap hit in 2025 of $38.3 million. Adams prefers to be released instead of negotiating the deal, according to a report from ESPN's Rich Cimini.
This news comes days after the Jets decided to move on from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is Adams' longtime teammate and friend. Interesting note on that, the four-time NFL MVP Rodgers reportedly pleaded with the Jets to keep him. During Rodgers' two seasons in New York, the Jets added three of his favorite wide receivers: Adams, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
Likely Adams has played his last snap with New York as he addressed the situation at the end of the season, revealing that his future with the Jets was tied to Rodgers. The former Green Bay Packers stars Adams and Rodgers have never tested NFL Free Agency before.
Will the Los Angeles Chargers look to sign Adams and give former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert a veteran weapon on offense?
Adams has totaled six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches in 2020 with Green Bay. Adams surely has more in the tank as he's fresh off a 2024 season in which he totaled 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns .
The Chargers are fresh off an NFL playoff appearance with the financial option to land Adams. Los Angeles has over $60 million in cap space, giving them the flexibility to chase a big name or two in free agency.
Adams preferred NFL teams are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adams, a native of East Palo Alto, California, looks to move closer to home.
"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable. A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too," wrote Fowler.
Adams would make sense for the Chargers, who desperately need more offensive weapons for Herbert. Los Angeles' pass offense ranked 19th in the NFL in 2024 and Herbert averaged a career-low 227 yards per game. Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey provided some highlights on the offense but the Chargers need more options.
Herbert is displayed an uncharacteristic four-interception performance in an NFL Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans to end the 2024-25 NFL season. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the "unfair criticism" of his quarterback.
"Completely unfair," Harbaugh said of criticism of Herbert. "I wouldn't spend two more seconds thinking about what happened in that game... We did him a disservice and didn't put him in the positions to be successful enough, but he played like a beast. … There's nobody in this entire organization who gives more blood, sweat and tears and contributes more, produces more for the entire organization than Justin Herbert."
Ironically, Rodgers has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, where Adams was traded from. The Jets traded a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft for the 32-year-old three-time All-Pro Adams from the Raiders in October of 2024.
There is sure to be drama and more NFL rumors as free agency heats up regarding Adams to the Chargers.