Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranking: Dan Lanning's Highest Rated Commits
The Oregon Ducks currently have one of the top recruiting classes for the class of 2026. On3 recently released their top 10 for the teams with the highest average commit rating for the class of 2026.
Oregon is towards the top of the rankings, along with the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon Ducks Ranked No. 3 In Average Rating Per Commit
On3 released their top 10 for the teams with the highest average rating per commit in the class of 2023. The Ducks are ranked No. 3.
Here is the rest of On3’s rankings:
No. 1: LSU Tigers, 93.16
No. 2: Alabama Crimson Tide, 92.52
No. 3: Oregon Ducks, 91.96
No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes, 91.92
No. 5: Texas A&M Aggies, 91.35
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 91.18
No. 7: Georgia Bulldogs, 90.69
No. 8: Tennessee Volunteers, 90.61
No. 9: Miami Hurricanes/Auburn Tigers, 90.24
No. 10: USC Trojans, 89.88
In this ranking, Oregon is above every other team in the Big Ten conference. The two other Big ten teams are behind them; Ohio State at No. 4 and USC at No. 10. The only two teams above the Ducks are SEC teams: Alabama and LSU.
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have received the commitments from seven different class of 2026 recruits: four-star athlete Kendre Harrison, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
Recently Oregon has been dealt some bad recruiting news. Oregon five-star star edge commit Richard Wesley decommitted from the 2026 class and the BYU Cougars announced the signing of Oregon four-star signee Alai Kalaniuvalu, who has flipped from the Ducks to head to Provo for his freshman season.
247Sports currently has Oregon with the No. 27 ranked 2026 recruiting class while On3 ranks the class No. 10. This number is expected to jump up as Oregon is still in pursuit of some of the top recruits in the nation.
A couple of these high end recruits thats Oregon is in the running for are five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Since Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022, the Ducks have been right at the top of every recruiting and transfer cycle. In 2025, Oregon had the No. 3 ranked incoming class of players according to 247Sports.
Oregon's 2025 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have shown an ability to land top tier talent in recruiting. Just look at their most recent class in 2025. Oregon had the No. 3 overall class for 2025 per 247Sports. This class was led by a pair of five-stars; wide receiver Dakorien Moore and cornerback Na'eem Offord.
Oregon also landed a flurry of four-star recruits with cornerback Brandon Finney, safety Trey McNutt, cornerback Dorian Brew, interior offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, offensive tackle Douglas Utu, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., linebacker Nasir Wyatt, edge rusher Matthew Johnson, linebacker Gavin Nix, athlete Dierre Hill, tight end Vander Ploog, offensive tackle Demetri Manning, running back Jordon Davison, and wide reciever Cooper Perry.