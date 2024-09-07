Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Injury Update: Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa, Kobe Savage

Injury report for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks as they host the Boise State Broncos. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa should be available. Will offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, safety Kobe Savage, kicker Andrew Boyle, tight end Travis Brashear, receiver Gary Bryant Jr., defensive back Dakoda Fields, cornerback Jahlil Florence, defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, defensive back Ify Obidegwu play this week?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The latest injury report for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (1-0) as they host the Boise State Broncos (1-0) in week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

What is the latest on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, safety Kobe Savage, kicker Andrew Boyle, tight end Travis Brashear, receiver Gary Bryant Jr., defensive back Dakoda Fields, cornerback Jahlil Florence, defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, defensive back Ify Obidegwu?

Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford speaks during Oregon football’s media day
Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While that injury report list may look long, the Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to beat Boise State for the first time ever (0-3 overall vs. Broncos.)

Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave positive updates this week regarding the recovery of Bedford and Bryant Jr.. Neither was able to play in Week 1 but coach Lanning is "optimistic" for Week 2.

Another huge update to watch is starting safety Savage. The highly safety was seen wearing what looked like a protective wrap or cast on his right wrist/lower forearm during Oregon practice on Wednesday.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said his hand is good to go for week 2.

"Hands good," said Gabriel after the Ducks beat Idaho. "You know, I guess had my real moment of not wearing the red jersey, but...It is what it is. It's football too, so it just comes with it. A little ice, a little ointment."

Out for the majority of second half of week 1, was Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Lanning said the reasoning was moreso that they didn't need him, rather than a health situation.

"Jeff can play in the future."

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Ducks
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

UPDATES (another update to come two hours before kickoff)

Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, has been practicing this week, Lanning is optimistic Bedford can play in Week 2

Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for Week 1, has been practicing this week, Lanning is optimistic Bryant Jr. can play in Week 2

Senior defensive back Kobe Savage: Played in Week 1, seen wearing a protective wrap or cast on his right wrist/lower forearm during Oregon practice on Wednesday.

Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey carries the ball under cover from defensive back Kobe Savage
Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey carries the ball under cover from defensive back Kobe Savage during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for Week 1, has been practicing this week, doubtful to return for Week 2.

Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for Week 1, has been practicing this week

Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee), no timetable for return.

Redshirt freshman tight end Travis Brashear: Was OUT (undisclosed) for Week 1, has been practicing this week.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for Week 1, no timetable for return.

Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for Week 1, no timetable for return.

Freshman defensive back Ify Obidegwu: Was OUT (undisclosed) for Week 1, has been practicing this week.

Oregon looks to get it's offense going with quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the helm. In Oregon's 24014 win vs. Idaho, Gabriel's completion and yard totals were the most by a quarterback in his Oregon debut but he was also sacked three times and the Ducks' offense lacked explosive plays.

“Stay in sequence and rhythm," said coach Lanning of the Ducks' goals vs. Boise State. "Don't get off schedule. Don't end up with the third and longs. Don’t shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties. And if we do that we can move the ball.” 

What color are Oregon fans supposed to wear to Autzen Stadium? I reached out to the Oregon athletic department for clarity on this subject as both black and green had been posted. Officially, fans are encouraged to wear GREEN for the night game.

