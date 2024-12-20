Who Are the Oregon Ducks' TV Announcers for the Rose Bowl?
The Oregon Ducks will be playing in the Rose Bowl against the winner of Saturday night’s game between Tennessee and Ohio State. Oregon is the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff so they will have a first round bye and not be in action this weekend.
Who will be on the call for ESPN in the Rose Bowl when the Ducks take the field?
Fowler, Herbstreit and Rowe Announced As Rose Bowl Announcers
The announcers for the 1st round and the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff have been released by ESPN's Amanda Brooks. ESPN’s A-team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call for Oregon’s playoff opener in the Rose Bowl on January 1st.
The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic event in all of college football. Over the years, ESPN has consistently had their top announcing crew call the game. That will once again be the case this year. Oregon has not yet played a game this season on ESPN or ABC due to the new TV deal with the Big Ten.
Fowler and Herbstreit will also be in action this weekend, and will call Saturday night’s first round matchup between Tennessee and Ohio State.
Who is on the call for the remaining first round games and quarterfinals?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured, Breaks NFL Record In Win Over Denver
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominating Transfer Portal: Top-10 Ranking In College Football
College Football Playoff Announcing Schedule
The first ever 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off on Friday night between Indiana and Notre Dame. The first round will finish up and Saturday night. The quarterfinals will be played on December 31st and January 1st.
Here’s the full TV announcing schedule for this games.
First Round:
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
Date: December 20th at 5pm PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers : Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
Date: December 21st at 9am PST
TV: TNT/Max
Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
Date: December 21st at 1pm PST
TV: TNT/Max
Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
Date: December 21st at 5pm PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Quarterfinals:
No. 3 Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State
Date: December 31st at 4:30pm PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Bob Wischten, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
No. 4 Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas
Date: January 1st at 10am PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
No. 1 Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State
Date: January 1st at 2pm PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
No. 2 Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame
Date: January 1st at 5:45pm PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Receiver Zachariah Branch A Fit For Oregon Ducks?
MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena