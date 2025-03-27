Oregon Ducks' Jestin Jacobs Met With San Francisco 49ers Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jestin Jacobs is receiving some increased NFL Draft buzz as he continues his journey toward going pro.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the San Francisco 49ers met with Jacobs during a visit on Sunday. Should he land in San Francisco, he'd join a defense that already features former Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Wilson wrote on X that Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeye, is "considered early Day 3 prospect when he joined Ducks after impressive coverage work alongside Jack Campbell."
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Receives 'Special' Comparison to Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Announces Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks or Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Draft Texas' Matthew Golden To Help Quarterback Justin Herbert?
Jacobs began his college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing three seasons with the team. During that span, he played in 21 games while tallying 63 total tackles (37 solo), one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one interception.
He then transferred to Oregon before the 2023 season. Jacobs finishes his time as a Duck with 21 appearances while posting 61 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception. His numbers don't exactly pop off the page, but it's clear NFL teams are intrigued by Jacobs' experience and film.
Former Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa sung the praises of Jacobs prior to the start of the season when he met with the media.
“Amazing teammate. A guy that’s, you know, going to get in the building early and that’s going to stay late,” Bassa said in August. “A guy that’s always asking questions, that’s always wanting to pick each others’ brains from an o-lineman to a defensive lineman and see, you know, communicate to get on their level so he can trigger and make a play fast.”
After battling through injury to start the 2023 season, Jacobs bounced back and impressed Bassa in the process.
“A guy who didn’t really have a lot of spring ball a couple years ago, so a guy that’s attacked it from spring ball all the way till now," Bassa said in August. "His body has changed. The way that he eats, the way that he's taking care of his body. You know, pre-hab and rehab, right? It says a lot about him.”
Bassa even unintentionally provided a glimpse at Jacobs' NFL future before the season.
“He’s turning into a pro,” Bassa said of Jacobs. “It’s mine and his last year and I know that he’s taking that step towards being a pro.”
Jacobs is one of many former Ducks that are hoping to get drafted in April. Bassa, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad are just some of the other former Oregon players that declared for the draft.
Jacobs and his fellow Ducks entering the NFL Draft will wait to hear their names called when the event begins on April 24 in Green Bay.