Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers Rivalry Trophy Revealed
As the Oregon Ducks get ready to take on their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, a piece of the rivalry's history gets its own national spotlight.
For three days, an ESPN crew along with reporter Ryan McGee chronicled the winding story of the "Platypus Trophy," a wooden (Oregon maple) carved platypus representing the meeting of Ducks and Beavers. McGee was also featured on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning.
The Platypus Trophy stands as an unofficial, yet historically pertinent symbol for one of the longest rivalries in college football history.
Now resting in the University of Oregon's alumni relations office, the trophy was officially unearthed by Oregon sports personality John Canzano. In 2004, Canzano received an email from retired art teacher and Oregonian Warren Spady about a trophy he had made in 1959 at the University of Oregon for the rivalry.
How the Platypus Trophy Carved into the Rivalry
"The idea was not mine. The idea was developed by two administrators, one from the University of Oregon and the other from Oregon State College, which didn't become a university until a year later. I think they'd had a lot of beer," Warren said to ESPN.
"But anyway, they came up discussing ideas for something, you know, for a trophy, because, you know, all the other teams had one. So somehow, during one of these meetings, they came up with a platypus," Warren continued to ESPN.
The Missing Wooden Wonder
According to ESPN's reporting, Warren also explained that the reason the Platypus carving appears the way it does is that Warren didn't have enough time to fully carve the animal, and when Oregon State won the trophy in 1959, he had left the school by the time it should have been returned to the Ducks in 1963. In that time, theft of the trophy was rampant, and the carving disappeared altogether in 1961.
The trophy was eventually commandeered by the Oregon water polo team, who turned the trophy into their own monument, leading Warren to spot his creation in 1986 representing a different sport.
The tumultuous history of the trophy led to a state wide hunt in 2004 after Canzano connected with Warren. Located at Oregon's historic McArthur (MAC) Court in a closet, the trophy was first shown to Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Tuesday.
"It's an interesting-looking trophy," said Lanning "But I'll tell you one thing, we want to win it."
What to Take Away from ESPN's Coverage
For Duck fans looking for a read diving deep into the history of this unique, and officially unrecognized, testament to Oregon's football history, McGee's article is well worth the read.
It also begs the question: should the Platypus Trophy get it's day in the sun as the new (and old) trophy of the Ducks and Beavers rivalry?
A Future for the Beavers and Ducks
Oregon's 2025 rivalry game against the Beavers will likely mark the last contest between these two teams until 2027, as both the Ducks and Beavers have filled their nonconference scheduling for 2026.
“The challenge will be that we will always need seven home games. … And if there’s ever a scenario where that home-and-home with Oregon State impacts our ability to have seven home games, then we’d have to revisit," said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.
Oregon and Oregon State did reach a deal to continue their famous rivalry for six years starting in 2027. For now, the over 120 year back and forth between the Ducks and Beavers stays alive.
The Ducks play the Beavers at Auzten Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. PT.