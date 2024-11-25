Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies Betting Odds: Ducks Big Favorites in Autzen Stadium
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks had a much-needed bye week to rest up and heal up after playing eight consecutive games. Now refreshed, Oregon heads into rivalry week against their Pacific Northwest foe, the Washington Huskies, and the early betting odds favor the Ducks by nearly three touchdowns.
Oregon opens up the week as huge favorites as they host the Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will be -18.5-point favorites heading into their showdown with Washington according to oddsmakers. At one point during the bye week, the line was as big as -20 in favor of the Ducks.
The Ducks don't have to worry about solidifying a spot in the Big Ten championship as their 16-13 win over Wisconsin sealed them a spot in the championship game regardless of their result vs. the Huskies.
Oregon will look to close out their season on a high note. Despite the Ducks being big favorites heading into the game, it would be a big deal for Oregon if they pick up the win. Washington was 2-0 vs. Oregon last year, including a win in the Pac-12 Championship game.
A win vs. the Huskies also gives Oregon the perfect end to a 12-0 season and solidifies them as the No. 1 team in the country heading into the postseason.
Washington is coming off their bye week as well, but are going through a bit of a personnel change on the offensive end. Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said during the bye week that Washington will not name a starter at quarterback prior to the game.
Regardless of who starts, whether it be Will Rogers, the Huskies incumbent starter, or Demond Williams Jr., the freshman quarterback who has came on in relief of Rogers in Washington last two games, Oregon is still expected to be at least a two touchdown favorite.
It was a rough outing for the Oregon offensively in their win over the Badgers as they only scored 16 points. The Ducks will try to take advantage of a sub-par Washington defense that allowed 40 points to Iowa earlier in the season.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel aims to have a bounce back effort after having arguably his worst game of the season vs. the Badgers. He failed to account for a touchdown for the first time all season long in the three-point win over Wisconsin.
