Oregon Ducks Unveil New Jordan 9E Sneaker Ahead of Washington Rivalry Game
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are known for their style. In fact, their entire uniform collection for their 2024 season titled “Generation O”, is an ode to the past decade of unique uniform combinations for the Ducks. A long-time collaborator with Oregon-based sportswear company Nike, the Ducks are known for turning out some of the best designs in college football.
Just recently, the university and Nike released their newest shoe collaboration: an Air Jordan 9 PE.
The shoe starts with a white leather base, perforated with indentations and stitching. The white carries through to the tongue, laced together by darker green laces and yellow lace holders. Shiny dark green wraps around the shoe and extends to the back. Below the green is a shiny black acting as the middle layer between the shoe body and the sole. The bottoms of the shoe is a rubbery white acting as the sole.
Details pop throughout the shoe highlighting the Jordan brand and the Ducks’ calling cards. Emboldened on the tongues of the shoes are “Oregon” and “Ducks” in yellow lettering on dark green rubber appliques. The heel includes Jordan founder, basketball star Michael Jordan’s, 23 jersey number and the iconic “Jumpman” logo. The Jumpman can be found throughout the shoe.
Though impressive in its makeup, this sneakers’ rarity is further emphasized through its rarity. Only Oregon players can receive this shoe. Though some player issued shoes have been seen on celebrities and professional athletes in the past, it’s very unlikely a player-issued shoe will ever see mass market production.
Oregon has been dropping exclusive Air Jordan collaborations since 2011, with the BCS pair of Jordan 9’s, created for Oregon’s National Championship game against the Auburn Tigers. This partnership was dreamt up by legendary Nike and Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield.
"I felt like there was something missing. It wasn’t really that exciting and no one was talking about it. And I felt like there could be this excitement driven by leveraging the history of the Jordan Brand, even though we aren’t talking about a Jordan school, but just the history of the brand and Michael Jordan himself,” Hatfield said in an interview with the “SNKRS” Nike app.
Since 2011, the Oregon Ducks have seemingly had a collaboration with the Jordan Brand every year, including some shoes with the Oregon Duck mascot posing in that same “Jumpman” position, emulating Jordan.
When looking on resale sites, many of these player-issued exclusive collaborations sell online for big bucks. The average Oregon Duck and Jordan collaboration starts at a few hundred bucks and goes up from there, with the highest shoe listed online being a Jordan 4 Oregon Ducks Duckman going for $35,000.
Given their release prior to Oregon’s match up against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium, it’s highly likely the Ducks will be walking into their locker room with these Jordans on their feet. Kick off for the game is at 4:30 p.m. PT.
