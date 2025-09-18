Oregon State's Maalik Murphy Responds to Oregon Linebacker Jerry Mixon Before Rivalry Game
The in-state rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers is long known to be full of harsh exchanges on and off the field.
This week is no different, with starting Beaver quarterback Maalik Murphy responding to junior Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon calling the Beavers "little bros" to Oregon.
The junior transfer from Duke responded to Mixon's comments with a mild-mannered take that same day, and seemed to shy away from giving the Ducks any "bulletin board material" compared to Oklahoma State's game week drama between Cowboy's coach Mike Gundy and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
What Did Maalik Murphy Say About Jerry Mixon's Comments?
"I love it. You know, competitive spirit. I don't really focus on the talk or anything like that, other guys, media. I'm just focused on the team and whatever we do in practice and how we can prepare to get better and go out there and put our best foot forward," Murphy said.
Mixon's Statement Stirring the Pot
Murphy's response to Mixon is in stark contrast to the typical rivalry fodder thrown between the two schools sharing the Interstate 5 highway, as well as Mixon's original statement to the media.
“It’s a big rivalry game. Everybody pop out in Oregon. Just from being here, that they’re our little bros, and we go out there and kick their a**," Mixon said on Tuesday.
This will be Mixon's third rivalry series with the Ducks, as the San Francisco native suited up for a win in Eugene in 2023 (31-7), and then Corvallis in 2024 (49-14).
A Rivalry That Just Means More
Mixon isn't the only Duck or Beaver commenting on the significance of this in-state rivalry, though no other comments were as fiery as Mixon's.
“The game means a lot to me, regardless, but hearing our players talk about it, hearing former players like Ryan Walk [current offensive line graduate assistant and Eugene, Oregon native] talk about this game like that, it definitely makes me want to go out there and execute at a high level, you know? And Bryce [Boettcher, linebacker and Eugene, Oregon native] is certainly one of those games that it means a lot to," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"I'm going to enjoy this one and come Saturday I'm bringing it my all," Boettcher said of the rivalry, "I'd like to play OSU every single year for the rest of my life. You know it's a good, it wakes you up. I'm excited every week to play football but this one definitely gets you up for sure."
The Significance of 2025's Rivalry
Oregon's 2025 rivalry game against the Beavers will likely mark the last contest between these two teams until 2027, as both the Ducks and Beavers have filled their nonconference scheduling for 2026.
“The challenge will be that we will always need seven home games. … And if there’s ever a scenario where that home-and-home with Oregon State impacts our ability to have seven home games, then we’d have to revisit," said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.
Oregon and Oregon State did reach a deal to continue their famous rivalry for six years starting in 2027. For now, the over 120 year back and forth between the Ducks and Beavers stays alive.
The Ducks play the Beavers at Auzten Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. PT.