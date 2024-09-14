Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Kicker Atticus Sappington Booed in Oregon State Rivalry Game

After transferring from Oregon State to Oregon in the Spring, Oregon Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington returned to Reser, this time in green and yellow, and he scored the first extra point field goal of the game.

Olivia Cleary

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks an extra point during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks an extra point during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington entered the field in the first half of Oregon's in-state rivalry game against the Beavers to score the first extra point of the game after an Oregon touchdown from Jordan James. Sappington, a junior kicker from Portland, Oregon, transferred from Oregon State to Oregon this season, and Beaver fans did not approve. As Atticus prepared to make the kick, Reser Stadium erupted in loud boos from the crowd. 

"Reser gets action-packed; they get rowdy. It's a strong fan base. We just need to focus on doing our jobs and going out there and executing the way we know how to execute," said Sappington ahead of the rivalry game. 

In the first quarter of the game, Oregon running back Jordan James ran into the red zone for the Ducks' first touchdown of the game. Sappington scored the extra point to put the Ducks up 7-0 against his former program. 

regon running back Jordan James works out during warm ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday
Oregon running back Jordan James works out during warm ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sappington's decision to transfer to Oregon from Oregon State came in April of 2024 following a successful sophomore season with the Beavers. Last season, Sappington played in 12 games as the Beavers' primary kicker, leading the conference and ranking fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 92.86, converting on 13-of-14 attempts. 

Sappington also made 5-of-6 field goals from 40-49 yards, was 5-of-5 from 30-39 yards, and 3-of-3 from 20-29 yards. His career long is 48 yards. He also converted 49-of-50 extra-point attempts. 

"It was time to move on," said Sappington of his transfer. "I couldn't be more excited to be here and be a part of the team." 

Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) carries place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) to the locker room in celebration
Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) carries place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) to the locker room in celebration after a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Sappington kicked the game winning goal. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sappington is already finding success as a Duck. Last game against Boise State, the kicker clinched a 24-yard game-winning field goal to put the Ducks up 37-34. 

"It's pretty surreal. That was one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life," said Sappington. "For me, it's just, I made the kick, keep stacking, keep getting better, and focus on the next kick." 

Oregon State Beavers place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks an extra point during the second half against the Washington
Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks an extra point during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Sappington will look to continue making an impact as a Duck in Saturday's game against his former school and Oregon's in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers.  

Click here for live updates.  

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

