Oregon Ducks Kicker Atticus Sappington Booed in Oregon State Rivalry Game
Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington entered the field in the first half of Oregon's in-state rivalry game against the Beavers to score the first extra point of the game after an Oregon touchdown from Jordan James. Sappington, a junior kicker from Portland, Oregon, transferred from Oregon State to Oregon this season, and Beaver fans did not approve. As Atticus prepared to make the kick, Reser Stadium erupted in loud boos from the crowd.
"Reser gets action-packed; they get rowdy. It's a strong fan base. We just need to focus on doing our jobs and going out there and executing the way we know how to execute," said Sappington ahead of the rivalry game.
In the first quarter of the game, Oregon running back Jordan James ran into the red zone for the Ducks' first touchdown of the game. Sappington scored the extra point to put the Ducks up 7-0 against his former program.
Sappington's decision to transfer to Oregon from Oregon State came in April of 2024 following a successful sophomore season with the Beavers. Last season, Sappington played in 12 games as the Beavers' primary kicker, leading the conference and ranking fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 92.86, converting on 13-of-14 attempts.
Sappington also made 5-of-6 field goals from 40-49 yards, was 5-of-5 from 30-39 yards, and 3-of-3 from 20-29 yards. His career long is 48 yards. He also converted 49-of-50 extra-point attempts.
"It was time to move on," said Sappington of his transfer. "I couldn't be more excited to be here and be a part of the team."
Sappington is already finding success as a Duck. Last game against Boise State, the kicker clinched a 24-yard game-winning field goal to put the Ducks up 37-34.
"It's pretty surreal. That was one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life," said Sappington. "For me, it's just, I made the kick, keep stacking, keep getting better, and focus on the next kick."
Sappington will look to continue making an impact as a Duck in Saturday's game against his former school and Oregon's in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers.
