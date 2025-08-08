San Francisco 49ers Rookie Jordan James Injury Update: Surgery Needed?
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James did not suit up for the 49ers joint practice with the Denver Broncos. The former Oregon Ducks star will be out for the 49ers preseason opener against Denver with a broken finger.
The 49ers kick off their preseason against the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium. Denver is led by James's former college quarterback at Oregon, Bo Nix.
Jordan James to Have Surgery, Missing Multiple Weeks
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jordan James would miss “a few weeks” due to a broken finger. James is scheduled to have surgery in the coming days.
The 49ers running back room is getting more and more thin as the days go by. In addition to James being out, the 49ers are missing running back Isaac Guerendo with a shoulder injury. Shanahan says that he is also going to be out for a few weeks.
Guerendo is projected to be the 49ers backup running back this season to star Christian McCaffrey. He had a very productive rookie season for San Francisco in 2024 when he was healthy. Guerendo had 84 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and added another 152 yards with 15 receptions through the air.
The 49ers backup running back last season was Jordan Mason. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason, which now opens the door for other backs to gain playing time behind McCaffrey. Will James turn out to be one of them?
San Francisco 49ers Running Back Room
Health has been a huge issue for 49ers running backs. In 2024, Christian McCaffrey only played in four games all season. He missed the first couple months with an achilles injury and then suffered a season ending knee injury late in the year. Backup running back Jordan Mason missed five games with multiple injures.
Even with McCaffrey healthy as of now, the 49ers do not want to run him into the ground and risk another injury. The other backs in the room will have to step up and take some of the load off McCaffrey as the season gets going.
San Francisco selected Jordan James in fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. James is coming off a season in Eugene where he rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
James is now a member of a running back room with Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Amber Abdullah, and Corey Kiner. This finger injury for James is an unfortunate setback as he has a great opportunity to work his way up the depth chart as the regular season nears. That will now have to be put on hold for the time being.