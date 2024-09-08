Will Oregon Ducks Fall Out of AP Top 10 After Close Boise State Win?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks pulled off a close victory over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night, winning by just a field goal, 37-34. The Ducks began the 2024 football season ranked No. 3 in the nation, but after a closer-than-expected win over Idaho, they dropped to No. 7. Saturday's game against Boise State was another competitive matchup, potentially indicating that the once-ranked No. 3 Ducks could fall out of the AP Poll Top 10.
Boise State was relentless during Saturday's game, led by Heisman-caliber running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos gave themselves a good chance to upset the No. 7 Ducks, but with the score tied at the end of regulation, the Ducks were able to move into field goal range. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington nailed a 25-yard field goal to secure the win.
"We sure like sweating around here," Lanning said after the game. "I have a sense of relief because of the result, but there are certainly a lot of things to fix."
The Utah Utes are a team that has a good chance of making it into the top ten this week. Previously ranked No. 11, the Utes were able to start Big 12 play with a 23-12 win over Baylor. Miami may also make the Top 10 cut after blowing out Florida A&M 56-9. USC, one of Oregon's conference opponents, is off to a successful start and may also clinch a Top 10 ranking going into week three. The Trojans began the season strong, beating LSU 27-20, securing them a No. 13 ranking. USC then defeated Utah State 48-0 on Saturday, potentially pushing them into the Top 10.
What does this mean for the Ducks? AP Poll voters will undoubtedly be rethinking where the Ducks stand following a second straight week of struggling to beat unranked programs. Although the Ducks are at risk of falling out of the top ten, their 2-0 record and ability to hang on to secure a win may keep them there.
"It's a team that's finding our identity together," said Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "I think you see a bunch of guys being more and more connected as the weeks go on through practice, through games, and then you go through adversity like that and then you find a way to win. . . . I think you look at the things you can clean up and look how good you can be."
The Ducks have goals of a Big Ten and National Championship. If the Ducks want to stay on the path to success, they will have to improve drastically heading into week three, specifically surrounding Oregon's offensive line, which gave up four sacks to Boise State, eight so far this season.
Next week, the Ducks will head north to Corvallis, Oregon, where they will face the Oregon State Beavers at 12:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Struggles Tempering National Championship Expectations
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning Reacts After Boise State: 'Angry, Relief'
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History