Oregon Ducks Volleyball Drops Season Opener to No. 4 Pitt: National Championship Contenders?
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks volleyball team opened their 2024 season with a 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-23) loss to the No. 4 Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated top-ten matchup. Despite a strong showing from various Ducks, Oregon was unable to overcome the Panthers' experience and depth.
"We could have not scheduled this match," said Oregon coach Matt Ulmer after the loss. "We could go play somebody that's an easy win and we're all smiling so much better. But what are you going to learn from that? And our conference is definitely going to show us what we can and can't do. So we need to learn now, before we get into Big Ten play."
Although the competition resulted in a loss for Oregon, several Ducks had strong showings against the former Final Four team. The Ducks outhit the Panthers, .265 to .186. Junior Mimi Colyer led the Ducks with 11 kills while Noemie Glover added another eight. Onye Ofoegbu, Michelle Ohwobete, and Sophie Gregoire also contributed five kills each.
"To me, they're one of the contenders for the national championship," said Ulmer of Pitt. "So we played point-for-point with them with a pretty brand-new group. We're still figuring out who we are. Learning how defense works in team studying. There's a lot to learn."
The Ducks struggled to find momentum in the first set after they allowed three straight aces to put the Panthers up 8-3. The gap in the score would continue to grow throughout the set as the Ducks worked to find their rhythm in serve receive. Pittsburgh took the first set 25-12.
"A huge thing for us was just our ball control and serve receive," Colyer said. "There were a little bit of nerves. Pitt's also a really good serving team, and I think we just let that get to us."
The Ducks took flight in the second set of the night, taking the lead early, forcing Pittsburgh to take a timeout as Oregon led 11-8. Pittsburgh battled back, taking the lead 18-14 before the Ducks found their groove again to lead 21-19 with a 5-0 run. Although the Ducks had a competitive showing in the second match, Pittsburgh ran away with the second set.
Like the second set, the third was highly competitive with multiple lead changes. Big Ten Preseason All-Conference selection Colyer had a kill that would take Oregon to a 3-0 run, however, it was not enough to push the Ducks to a victory. Pitt closed out the match, winning the third and final set 25-23.
"I think our team learned a lot that first set about what it's going to take to be competitive at this level," Ulmer said. "A lot of new pieces, but I thought we adapted well. We outhit them, we out blocked them and everything else after the first set. So those are all good signs."
Oregon enters the 2024 season with an almost entirely new starting rotation after graduating seven seniors who played a key role in Oregon's NCAA Tournament run in 2023. Pitt returns 10 athletes from the 2023 season, including multiple All-Americans who led Pittsburgh to its third consecutive Final Four appearance last season.
Next, the Ducks will host Long Beach State on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PT (B1G+) as they look to get their first win of the season.
"As a team, we now know what it takes — and it takes more than what we gave tonight," senior defensive specialist Daley McClellan said. "We can't think too much about this game; we've got to move forward to Long Beach State."
