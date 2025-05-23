How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Liberty Softball Super Regional: Preview, Prediction
EUGENE – The No. 16 seed Oregon Ducks softball program are back in the Super Regional for the first time since 2023, except this time the Ducks have a key advantage. Oregon will be hosting the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2018.
"It means everything," said senior infielder/outfielder Dez Patmon. "We were competing to play at The Jane again. We have the best stadium, and I stand on that."
This season fans have rallied around Oregon’s softball program, packing Jane Sanders Stadium and providing Oregon with a home field advantage. After defeating Stanford in walk-off fashion, the Ducks are looking to repeat success against unranked Liberty this weekend in front of a home crowd.
How to watch:
The No. 16 ranked Oregon Ducks will face off against the Liberty Flames in the best-of-three Super Regional series May 23–25. The games will be broadcast on ESPN.
- May 23: 7 p.m. PT on ESPNU
- May 24: 4 p.m. PT on ESPNU or ESPN2
- May 25: TBD if necessary
Preview:
Oregon is riding a historic season. In just the program's first year in the conference, the Ducks took the Big Ten regular season title and lost just three games in conference play (19–3). The Ducks have shown their resilience all season long. That resilience was on full display just a week ago, when they clawed their way through the losers bracket in the Eugene Regional and came back to defeat Stanford twice on Sunday.
"This is why you come to Oregon, right? To have big moments like this," Patmon said. "I wasn't hanging up the cleats today. We talked about that as seniors. We were not done."
Oregon isn’t just winning, the Ducks are rewriting the record books while doing it. Oregon is the only team in the country ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring, ERA, and fielding.
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
Oregon is putting up 7.9 runs per game (4th), locking down opponents with a 2.44 ERA (10th), while also boasting a .981 fielding percentage (4th).
Oregon has also already broken four single-season program records: most runs (466), RBIs (415), stolen bases (166), and sacrifice flies (25).
This weekend the Ducks will continue their postseason run against the Liberty Flames.
Although the Flames are unranked, they have quickly become one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.
Last week, Liberty shocked the college softball world. The Flames went to the College Station Regional where they would face the No. 1 seeded Texas A&M Aggies.
The Flames defeated the Aggies 8–5, lost the second game 14–11 in eight innings, then came back to defeat Texas A&M 6–5 in the elimination game win.
Now, Liberty is looking to keep that momentum going against the No. 16 ranked Ducks.
Prediction:
Although Liberty is heating up at the right time and fresh off a statement win over No. 1 Texas A&M, the Ducks have proven to be resilient all season, and it’s a large reason why the Ducks have found success. The Ducks also have a strong fan base behind them that is sure to show up throughout the weekend to give Oregon a home field advantage.
Although the Ducks are predicted to win, the victory likely won’t come easy. The series will go the full three days and be decided on Sunday, with the Ducks winning and advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 2018.