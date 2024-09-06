Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Aim for Second Win at Ram Volleyball Classic

The Oregon Ducks volleyball team is looking to build momentum after a recent victory over Long Beach State. They'll face a tough test this weekend at the Ram Volleyball Classic, where they'll play Colorado State, Grand Canyon, and Central Arkansas. The Ducks will Face Colorado State Friday night at 5 p.m. PT.

Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer talks to his team during the match against Washington State in Eugene Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023.
Oregon volleyball coach Matt Ulmer talks to his team during the match against Washington State in Eugene Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE- After a sweep last week against Long Beach State, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks volleyball team is looking to get its second win of the season Friday evening against Colorado State in the Ram Volleyball Classic. First Serve will be at 5 p.m. PT, streaming for free online via the Mountain West Network. 

Over the weekend, the Ducks will also play Grand Canyon Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. PT and end the Ram Volleyball Classic with a match against Central Arkansas Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. PT. 

Friday's match is just the third meeting between Oregon and Colorado State. Their most recent meeting was in 2011 when the Rams beat the Ducks in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Hawaii. 

niversity of Oregon volleyball player Onye Ofoegbu, center, goes up for a shot against her teammates
University of Oregon volleyball player Onye Ofoegbu, center, goes up for a shot against her teammates during a scrimmage at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, August 17, 2024 as the new season gets underway. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grand Canyon is one of just three first-time opponents for the Ducks in the 2024 season, along with Indiana and Maryland. 

Oregon has met Central Arkansas' volleyball program just once before, in 2014. The Ducks swept UCA 3-0. Competition will be stiff at the Ram Volleyball Classic as the No. 12 Ducks look to establish themselves as a dominant team in 2024. 

The Ducks started the 2024 season at home in Matthew Knight Arena with a 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-23) loss to the No. 4 Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated top-ten matchup. 

"A huge thing for us was just our ball control and serve receive," said junior Mimi Colyer after the loss. "There were a little bit of nerves. Pitt's also a really good serving team, and I think we just let that get to us." 

Green team comes together with associate coach Erika Dillard, right, during a scrimmage between teammates
Green team comes together with associate coach Erika Dillard, right, during a scrimmage between teammates for the University of Oregon volleyball team. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite being swept by the Panthers, the Ducks were able to hang with the back-to-back ACC champions, losing the second and third sets by just two points, despite having just 2 returning starters compared to the Panthers who returned all but 1 of their starters. 

"To me, they're one of the contenders for the national championship," said Oregon coach Matt Ulmer. "So we played point-for-point with them with a pretty brand-new group. We're still figuring out who we are. Learning how defense works in team studying. There's a lot to learn." 

The Ducks were able to bounce back less than 48 hours after dropping the season opener, sweeping Long Beach State to earn their first win of the season. 

"Friday night was just a big learning experience, but we couldn't catch up in time," said junior Colby Neal. "We attacked it in practice. We all talked and realized all our errors are within our own control. Saturday (in practice) we were so focused, we had such great intent. I had a completely different feeling going into this match." 

At Big10 logo on the volleyball court at Matthew Knight Arena at the University of Oregon.
At Big10 logo on the volleyball court at Matthew Knight Arena at the University of Oregon. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Neal led the Ducks against Long Beach with 13 kills and seven blocks. Redshirt freshman setter Cristine Cline also had a strong showing in Sunday's match, setting up the Ducks for kills throughout the entirety of the competition. 

"Cris ran a great offense," Ulmer said. "She did a great job; her energy was really good. I thought she led the team." 

The Ducks will look to continue to build off last week's win, opening the Ram Volleyball Classic against Colorado State. 

