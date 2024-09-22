Oregon Ducks Volleyball vs. Oregon State Beavers Preview: Streaming, Stats, Prediction
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks Volleyball team is looking to extend its seven-game winning streak on Friday against the Oregon State Beavers. First serve will be at 1 p.m. PT at home for the Ducks in Matthew Knight Arena.
"We're trying to host these matches against Oregon State because we know our fans really appreciate that, and it's really good to continue that rivalry," said Oregon Ducks coach Matt Ulmer
This will not be the first time the Ducks have faced Oregon State this season. Before Oregon started the 2024 season against Pitt, the Ducks traveled to Corvallis to face the Beavers in an exhibition match. The Oregon State Beavers came out on top, but now the Ducks have a chance to redeem themselves.
The Ducks have shown significant growth since said exhibition match. Oregon coach Matt Ulmer seems to have found multiple rotations that set Oregon up for success both offensively and defensively, something that Ulmer was actively working on during the team's trip to Corvallis.
"We're just trying to find some answers with where people are going to go so we can plug up some of the holes," Ulmer said following Oregon's Green-Yellow scrimmage.
Now Oregon ranks among the top 30 nationally in blocks per set (2.91/13th), hitting percentage (.285/16th), and opponent hitting percentage (.148/26th).
"I think we're gaining consistency," said Ulmer earlier this week. "We're starting to figure out who we are."
The Ducks are fresh off a sweep at Portland State, defeating the Vikings for the 11th consecutive time (25-21, 25-22, 25-19). Multiple Ducks had strong showings Wednesday against Portland State. Onye Ofoegbu and Colby Neal combined for 15 kills and a .636 hitting percentage. Ofoegbu also added five blocks. Oregon's Daley McClellan picked up 11 digs while setter Cristin Cline added nine more.
Junior outside hitter Mimi Colyer has also been a force for Oregon's offense this season. Colyer is currently eighth in the Big Ten at 4.39 points per set and was named to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List earlier this week.
Sunday's match against Oregon State marks Oregon's final non-conference matchup before beginning conference play next Friday, Sept. 27th, against Illinois at home in Matthew Knight Arena. Illinois is 8-2 so far this season and ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks sit at No. 5 in the conference behind Penn State (No. 4), Nebraska (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Washington (No. 1).
With the Ducks on a high intensity winning streak and multiple athletes playing well, Oregon could likely sweep the Beavers, who have won just two of their nine matches so far. Oregon State has beaten Portland State (3-0) and Fresno State (3-1), dropping matches to former conference opponent Washington (1-3) and multiple mid-major programs.
A win Sunday against the Beavers will provide the Ducks with even more momentum and confidence as they look to begin a successful era in the nation's most competitive volleyball conference.
The Ducks should be able to handle the Beavers with a potential sweep on the line.
How Can I Watch?
Oregon vs. Oregon State will be streamed live on B1G+ Friday, Sept. 22nd at 1 p.m. PT.
