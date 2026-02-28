4-Star WPIAL DB Lists Pitt in Top 7 Schools

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are in the top seven schools for Class of 2027 four-star Imani Christian safety Gabe Jenkins, Rivals announced on Feb. 28.

Jenkins had Pitt in his top eight schools in January, but has shaken up the list since.

In January, Jenkins' list was Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Now, Jenkins' list is Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Colorado, USC and UCLA.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Gabe Jenkins is down to 7️⃣ schools, he tells Rivals.



Jenkins decommitted from Penn State in October. https://t.co/BpEVHm8Kca pic.twitter.com/gMjutI9O9J — Rivals (@Rivals) February 28, 2026

The former Penn State commit has removed Nebraska, Ole Miss, Florida and North Carolina, but has added USC, UCLA and Colorado to his top schools.

Pitt Still Pursuing Jenkins

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It has been a long and winding road in Jenkins' recruiting, yet Pitt remains in the running.

Jenkins initially passed on Pitt for the in-state rival Nittany Lions in August, but decommitted less than two months later when James Franklin was fired.

Pitt was among a group of standout schools for Jenkins after he decommitted. Pat Narduzzi and Cory Sanders even visited the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back at Imani Christian on Jan. 23.

Jenkins is coming off a big 2025 season. He totaled 1,765 passing yards, 1,409 rushing yards, 41 total touchdowns, 24 total tackles, three for a loss and one fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. His contributions were significant to Imani Christian's 12-1 record and appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A Championship game.

Jenkins is rated as a four-star by the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247Sports Composite, but remains a three-star on ESPN.

Rivals lists Jenkins as the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 29 safety in the class and the No. 328 player overall. 247Sports has Jenkins as the No. 7 player in the Keystone State, the No. 22 safety and the No. 229 player overall.

WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers

Kemon Spell — McKeesport, RB (Georgia Commit)

Khalil Taylor — Pine-Richland, ATH

Gabriel Jenkins — Imani Christian Academy, ATH

James Halter — Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)

Javien Robinson — McKeesport, WR/SS

Carter Bonner — Penn Hills, CB — Now Saint Frances Academy

Jimmy Kalis — Central Catholic, OT

Armand Hill — West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)

Zachary Gleason Jr. —Central Catholic, DB/ATH

Roman Thompson — Central Catholic, LB

Jon Sassic — Central Catholic, OL

Sa'Nir Brooks — Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH — Now Saint Frances Academy (Syracuse Commit)

Larry Moon III — Aliquippa, DB — Now IMG Academy

Jance Henry — Central Valley, RB — Now Hoban Academy

WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers

Brandon Murphy — Clairton, ATH/DB

James "BooBoo" Armsrong — Hopewell, QB

DaeJour Pickney — Westinghouse, DE

Jaden Jones — Avonworth, WR/ATH

