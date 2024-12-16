Former Pitt DB Transfers to Louisiana Tech
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their defensive backs who entered the transfer portal find their new home for next season.
Redshirt junior defensive back Noah Biglow, who left for the transfer portal on Dec. 2, announced on Twitter that he committed to Louisiana Tech.
Biglow came out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla. in the Class of 2021. 247Sports and Rivals both rated him as a three-star cornerback, with 247Sports placing him at No. 85 cornerback and No. 98 in Florida.
He played in four games in the 2021 season, forcing a pass breakup in the win against New Hampshire in Week 4. He preserved a redshirt and was a member of the ACC Championship team.
Biglow would play in five games in 2022, as a reserve defensive cornerback and on special teams, with one tackle in the regular season finale vs. Miami.
He played in just four games in 2023, not recording any defensive statistics.
Biglow played in seven games in 2024, Kent State in Week 1, Cincinnati in Week 2, West Virginia in Week 3, Youngstown State in Week 4, Syracuse in Week 9, SMU in Week 10 and Louisville in Week 13.
He played in 55 snaps on defense and 19 snaps on special teams. He made three tackles (three solo) on the season, one against the Penguins and two against the Cardinals.
Biglow is the third Pitt player who departed for the transfer portal following the end of the season that has found a new school. Fellow redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore transferred to Toledo and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman and walk-on Thomas Aden landed at Kent State.
He is also one of two defensive backs for the Panthers who entered the transfer portal, as redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr. joined him on Dec. 11.
Pitt has had 13 players enter the transfer portal following the end of the season. This includes redshirt freshmen in quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, running back Montravius Lloyd, wide receiver Lamar Seymore, and defensive lineman David Ojiegbe and redshirt juniors in defensive linemen Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds and quarterback Nate Yarnell. Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. also entered the transfer portal.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- NFL Fines Former Pitt DT
- Report: Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM
- WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Elite Eight Win vs. Kentucky
- Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Kentucky, Makes Final Four
- Pitt Wrestling Falls to No. 5 Ohio State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt