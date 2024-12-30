Pitt Starting CB Leaves for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their starting cornerbacks for next season, as he chose to depart from the program.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy announced on Twitter that he is leaving Pitt and entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Gandy played for Buford High School in Buford, Ga. and starred for the program, leading them to three consecutive 6A Championships and was a All-Region 8-AAAAAA honoree as a senior in 2021.
ESPN ranked Gandy as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, No. 41 in Georgia, No. 42 at cornerback and No. 180 in the Southeast Region.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 all rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 56 conrerback and No. 67 in Georgia, Rivals ranking him No. 67 at his position and No. 74 in the state and On3 ranking him No. 51 at cornerback and No. 46 in Georgia.
He would commit to Pitt in the Class of 2022 and enrolled mid-year. He would play in four games as a true freshman, against West Virginia in Week 1, Tennessee in Week 2, Rhode Island in Week 4 and UCLA in the Sun Bowl, allowing him to preserve a redshirt.
Gandy played in all 12 games in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, including six on defense, coming vs. Wofford in Week 1 and then the final five games of the season.
He earned a starting spot at cornerback this season, playing in all 13 games and finishing with 40 tackles (23 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended. He made a season-high six tackles in the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Gandy is the fourth defensive back that has left the Panthers for the transfer portal, including redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, plus redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
He is also one of 10 players on defense for Pitt who transferred out, including defensive linemen in redshirt juniors Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt freshmanDavid Ojiegbe, redshirt sophomore/walk-on Thomas Aden, who went to Kent State, and freshman Sincere Edwards, plus sophomore linebackerJordan Bass.
Gandy is also one of 19 players from the Panthers who have left for the transfer portal, with nine players on offense also doing so.
This inlcudes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Athletics Receives Million Dollar Donation
- Former Pitt QB Received Multiple Pain Injections During Eagles Game
- Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer DB
- Pitt Volleyball OH Torrey Stafford Enters Transfer Portal
- Former Pitt QB Leaves Eagles Game With Injury
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt